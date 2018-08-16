Kerala flood LIVE: Death toll rises to 73; woes increase as transport system collapses

The public transport in many parts of Kerala has collapsed due to worsening flood in the state. Southern Railways and Kochi Metro has suspended their operations as water level keeps rising in Periyar River.

"Due to rise in water level at Bridge No 176 on Downline between Angamali and Aluva, The services on this bridge is suspended," a Southern railway spokesman said in a statement early today.

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) also suspended its operations this morning after its yard in Muttom near Aluva submerged in the flood waters.

Bus services to Kochi were also affected after National Highways connecting the city submerged in Kalamassery area, officials said.

Cochin International Airport had yesterday suspended all flight operations till Saturday as water entered in the airport area following continuous rains and the opening of dam shutters in Periyar river.