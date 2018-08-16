Kerala flood LIVE: Death toll rises to 73; a dozen NDRF team sent to join rescue ops

Live now
Aug 16, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
Twelve fresh teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been rushed by the Centre today to rain-battered Kerala.
Six teams each are being airlifted from Delhi and Gandhinagar (Gujarat) and they will be dropped at Thiruvananthapuram today, a force spokesperson said.
Only yesterday, 4 teams of the federal disaster contingency force were sent to Kerala and with their addition the total number of NDRG teams operating in the state had gone up to 18.
The teams had been deployed in the flood affected areas of Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Alaphuza, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Thrissur and Pathanamthitta, the spokesperson said.
A single NDRF team has about 45 personnel.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over the flood situation in Kerala and took to Twitter to make a fervent appeal to people for help by contributing to the chief minister's relief fund.
"I am deeply concerned for the people of #Kerala tonight, as the flood waters rise. Thousands are stranded. Relief camps full. Many have lost their loved ones. It's time to step up & help. Please contribute generously to the CM's relief fund," he said on Twitter tagging the link to the relief fund.
District-wise rainfall forecast for Kerala. Courtesy: Indian Meteorological Department
Five persons were killed in a landslide in Palakkad district of Kerala today even as torrential rains led to the collapse of the public transport system in many parts of the state with the southern Railways and Kochi Metro suspending operations.
Palakkad district police sources said the five persons were killed in Nenmara while two were rescued, taking the death toll to 72 in the current phase of Monsoon fury. (PTI)
Over 50 people dead in the last two days, death toll rises to 73, reports CNN-News18.
Due to landslides that occurred at Thenmalai in Tamil Nadu and in Kuliturai – Eraniel Section in Trivandrum Division, at least 16 trains have been cancelled and several long-distance trains have been partially cancelled, Southern Railways said in a series of Facebook posts on Thursday.
All fully cancelled trains are passenger or local trains which connect Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
The public transport in many parts of Kerala has collapsed due to worsening flood in the state. Southern Railways and Kochi Metro has suspended their operations as water level keeps rising in Periyar River.
"Due to rise in water level at Bridge No 176 on Downline between Angamali and Aluva, The services on this bridge is suspended," a Southern railway spokesman said in a statement early today.
The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) also suspended its operations this morning after its yard in Muttom near Aluva submerged in the flood waters.
Bus services to Kochi were also affected after National Highways connecting the city submerged in Kalamassery area, officials said.
Cochin International Airport had yesterday suspended all flight operations till Saturday as water entered in the airport area following continuous rains and the opening of dam shutters in Periyar river.
Indian Navy on Wednesday said it has deployed 21 rescue and diving teams with inflatable 'Gemini' boats as the flood situation further worsened across Kerala due to the heavy rains.
"A total of four teams went out today to augment those already deployed. More than 81 people were rescued, many of whom were also provided food and shelter by setting up a rescue camp," the Southern Naval Command said in a release.
Overall, five naval teams with an equal number of Gemini boats have been deployed at different places in Wayanad district, it said. (PTI)
Rescuers evacuate people from a flood-hit locality, in Thiruvananthapuram (Image: PTI)
Submerged area near Cochin International Airport (Image: PTI)
Narendra Modi had a detailed discussion with Kerala's CM and assured him that the centre is ready to provide any assistance that would be needed.
A column of 13 Garhwal Rifles, led by Captain Rishav Jamwal rescued a total of 23 civilians using modified tubes and utensils from HIL colony in Ernakulam's Eloor region. (Indian Express)
Nearly 1300 cumecs of water is being released from Cheruthoni dam. People living near Cheruthoni and Periyar rivers have been told to be to be extra cautious.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has directed District Collector of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts to be on high alert in view of heavy rainfall. CM has appealed to concerned district in-charge ministers to review the situation. (ANI)
UPDATE: River water is reaching relief camps in Puthanvelikara and the people will soon have to be shifted to schools in higher places soon.
Four teams of NDRF will be airlifted shortly for flood water rescue operation in Kerala. They will have FWR equipment and communication equipment, reports the Indian Express. The teams will operate under the supervision of Sh. Vairavnathan, DC and Sh. Shiv Kumar AC. The teams left battalion HQ at 13.40 hrs. They will take off from Pune airport at 16.30 hrs.
JUST IN: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has suspended its services from Bengaluru to Kerala's Kannanur, Kozhikode and Kasaragod. (ANI)