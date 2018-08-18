Kerala flood LIVE: Death toll climbs to 324; Modi chairs review meeting with Kerala CM, governor

Live now
Aug 18, 2018
Karnataka Congress unit sets up 3 teams to assess flood situation
ICICI Bank contributes Rs 10 crore towards Kerala flood relief
Army joins rescue operations in Karnataka's rain-hit Kodagu district
Meanwhile, there is a flood alert in Theni, Madurai; 8,410 people in relief camps
Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore immediate relief for flood-ravaged Kerala
Heavy rains and overflowing rivers in some districts of Karnataka
AI, AI Express to operate Kochi flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode
Insurers asked to expeditiously settle claims in flood-hit Kerala
Supreme Court says it is not an expert to issue directions on the crisis
868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala: Home Ministry
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Kochi Metro resumes operations
35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
Odisha urges Kerala to assist stranded Odia labourers
In the wake of a distress call by some Odia people in flood-hit Kerala, the Odisha government has requested the southern state to provide assistance to 130 labourers from the state in Odapally, official sources said.
The Odisha government's request followed an alert from one Anil Sethi who informed that about 130 labourers from Odisha, who have taken shelter in a house at Aluva Munnar Road, Odapally, near Asha Munnar Post Office, were not able to get food and drinking water.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed today the flood situation in rain-battered Kerala at a high-level meeting in Kochi.
Earlier, there were reports that the prime minister's helicopter could not take-off for an aerial survey of flood affected areas due to bad weather. But, there was no official
confirmation from the state and the Union government.
"The prime minister is reviewing the flood situation in Kerala at a high-level meeting. @CMOKerala," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.
Modi, after an overnight stay in the state capital, left for Kochi this morning for the aerial survey and the review meeting to get a first-hand knowledge of the enormity of the mayhem caused by the southwest monsoon.
Meanwhile, rains lashing several parts of the state since this morning is causing concern as it could hamper the rescue
and relief operations.
HELPLINE NUMBERS: DC Kodagu: +91-9482628409 CEO ZP Kodagu: +91-9480869000. Helicopter helpline: Alpy +91-8281292702,Chandru - +919663725200,Dhanjay- +91 9449731238,Mahesh - +91 9480731020 Army: +91-9446568222 Karnataka Floods
PM Modi today chaired a review meeting with Kerala chief minister, governor and other officials
Odisha urges Kerala to assist 130 stranded labourers
The Odisha government requested Kerala to provide assistance including food and drinking water to 130 people from the eastern Indian state
stranded at Odapally in Kerala, official sources said. The Odisha government's action came soon after it received an alert from one Anil Sethi, a labourer, who informed around 130 people from Odisha who have taken shelter in a house at Aluva Munnar Road, Odapally, near Asha Munnar
Post Office.
JUST IN | Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy will visit rain-affected Kodagu district tomorrow and review relief operations in the district. He will chair a high-level meeting regarding it at 10.30 am tomorrow in Krishna and then go to Kodagu. He'll visit rain-affected areas in Nanjangood and Kabini on August 19. (ANI)
Out of 71 arrivals and 74 departures of scheduled domestic airlines to/from Cochin, 23 arrivals and 24 departure have been rescheduled. Airlines have been requested by the government to cap max fare around INR 10,000 on longer routes and around 8000 on shorter routes to/from Kerala & nearby airports. In addition, DGCA is constantly monitoring airfares on 32 direct routes operating to/from Trivandrum, Calicut, Coimbatore and Mangalore.
DGCA asks airlines to add more flights, begin ops from nearby airports
Aviation regulator DGCA today asked domestic airlines to operate additional flights to Kerala and cap fares as the state reels under a deluge that has forced its busiest airport in Kochi to shut operations till August 26.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which held talks with the carriers, said it is constantly monitoring airfares on 32 direct routes operating to/from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Coimbatore and Mangalore. "Spike in airfare on a few routes have been observed. Airlines concerned have been advised to cap the airfare on these flights," it added. (PTI)
Karnataka Congress unit sets up 3 teams to assess flood situation
The Congress' Karnataka unit has set up three teams to assess the situation in rain and landslide-ravaged districts of the state. 'Three teams have been constituted to assess the flood situation, assist and provide valuable information on how the party unit can render assistance in these areas,' Karnataka PCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said in a tweet. Earlier today the Congress had asked local Congressmen to help those affected due to rains. (PTI)
WCD ministry sending 100 MT of food packets to Kerala: Maneka Gandhi
The Women and Child Development Ministry is coordinating with the Air Force and Kerala government to deliver 100 metric tonnes of ready-to-eat food packets to the flood-affected children in the state, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said today.
The floods, Kerala's deadliest in close to a century, have claimed 173 lives since August 8. According to sources, 106 people were killed in just one day yesterday. (PTI)
JUST IN: 17 trains between Karnataka and Kerala have been cancelled. 8 are partially cancelled and 2 have been diverted due to heavy rains, land slips and flash floods.
Arvind Kejriwal, New Delhi CM wrote on Twitter: Spoke to Kerala CM. Delhi government is making a contribution of Rs 10 crore. I sincerely appeal to everyone to donate generously for our brothers and sisters in Kerala.
Star India to donate Rs 2 crore to CMDRF, Kerala
Broadcasting major Star India today said it would donate Rs 2 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund as its contribution towards
relief and rehabilitation in the rain-ravaged state. Additionally, Asianet employees have pledged Rs 25 lakh, a company statement said.
Rescuers battle treacherous conditions to rescue animals
With Kerala facing its worst floods and landslides in nearly a century, an animal charity body said its rescuers were battling treacherous conditions to rescue and rehabilitate stranded and abandoned animals.
Humane Society International India said many animals have perished in the disaster and were working with the Kerala government and the National Disaster Response Force to locate and rescue dogs, cats and other animals left behind during evacuations. The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 173 lives since August 8, and dealt a body blow to the scenic state, wrecking its tourism industry, destroying standing crops in thousands of hectares and inflicting huge damage to infrastructure. (PTI)
ICICI Bank contributes Rs 10 crore towards Kerala flood relief
One of India's major lenders, ICICI Bank, has announced Kerala flood relief contribution worth Rs 10 crore. The bank will waive off penalties on late payment of EMI for all retail loans: home, car & personal for customers in Kerala in the month of August.
Further, the bank has said no penalty will be charged for late payment of credit card dues and there will be no cheque bouncing charges for the customers this month. (CNBC-TV18)
JUST IN: Southern Railway had dispatched 7 BRN wagons with syntax tank carrying 2.8 lakh litre drinking water from Tamil Nadu's Erode at 4 pm. 15 BRN flat wagons with Syntax water tanks are being moved from Chennai to Erode. Water will be dispatched to the Government of Kerala.
JUST IN: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has stopped all its premium service buses from Mangalore to Bengaluru due to heavy rain and landslide. (ANI)
Army joins rescue operations in Karnataka's rain-hit Kodagu district
The Army has joined operations to rescue people stranded due to floods and landslides in rain-battered Kodagu district. Several districts of coastal and Malnad regions of the state like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkmagaluru, Kodagu, parts of Hassan and Uttara Kannada have been facing the brunt of incessant rains in the last few days.
"Army has joined the rescue operation along with National Disaster Response Force, Fire department, Quick Response Team, among others," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement. (PTI)
Rescue and relief ops: 1300 life jackets, 571 lifebuoys, 1000 raincoats, 1300 gumboots, 1200 ready-to-eat meal, 1500 food packets, 25 motorised boats, 9 non-motorised boats have been provided by the Defence Ministry for rescue and relief operations in Kerala Floods
Meanwhile, there is a flood alert in Theni, Madurai; 8,410 people in relief camps
A flood alert has been sounded in Theni and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu and people living
along the banks of the Cauvery and Bhavani advised to move to safer places, even as over two lakh cusecs of water was discharged from three dams, including Mettur.
As many as 8,410 people have been sheltered in relief camps in Tamil Nadu in view of the heavy inflow from Karnataka reservoirs and combined discharge of over 2.30 lakh cusecs
from Mettur, Bhavani Sagar and Amaravathi dams, officials said. (PTI)