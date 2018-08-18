Kerala flood LIVE: Death toll climbs to 324; Modi chairs review meeting with Kerala CM, governor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed today the flood situation in rain-battered Kerala at a high-level meeting in Kochi.

Earlier, there were reports that the prime minister's helicopter could not take-off for an aerial survey of flood affected areas due to bad weather. But, there was no official

confirmation from the state and the Union government.

"The prime minister is reviewing the flood situation in Kerala at a high-level meeting. @CMOKerala," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

Modi, after an overnight stay in the state capital, left for Kochi this morning for the aerial survey and the review meeting to get a first-hand knowledge of the enormity of the mayhem caused by the southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, rains lashing several parts of the state since this morning is causing concern as it could hamper the rescue

and relief operations.