Kerala flood LIVE: Death toll climbs to 324; aviation regulator asks airlines to add more flights

Live now
Aug 17, 2018 10:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Karnataka Congress unit sets up 3 teams to assess flood situation
ICICI Bank contributes Rs 10 crore towards Kerala flood relief
Army joins rescue operations in Karnataka's rain-hit Kodagu district
Meanwhile, there is a flood alert in Theni, Madurai; 8,410 people in relief camps
Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore immediate relief for flood-ravaged Kerala
Heavy rains and overflowing rivers in some districts of Karnataka
AI, AI Express to operate Kochi flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode
Insurers asked to expeditiously settle claims in flood-hit Kerala
Supreme Court says it is not an expert to issue directions on the crisis
868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala: Home Ministry
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Kochi Metro resumes operations
35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
Odisha urges Kerala to assist 130 stranded labourers
The Odisha government requested Kerala to provide assistance including food and drinking water to 130 people from the eastern Indian state
stranded at Odapally in Kerala, official sources said. The Odisha government's action came soon after it received an alert from one Anil Sethi, a labourer, who informed around 130 people from Odisha who have taken shelter in a house at Aluva Munnar Road, Odapally, near Asha Munnar
Post Office.
JUST IN | Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy will visit rain-affected Kodagu district tomorrow and review relief operations in the district. He will chair a high-level meeting regarding it at 10.30 am tomorrow in Krishna and then go to Kodagu. He'll visit rain-affected areas in Nanjangood and Kabini on August 19. (ANI)
Out of 71 arrivals and 74 departures of scheduled domestic airlines to/from Cochin, 23 arrivals and 24 departure have been rescheduled. Airlines have been requested by the government to cap max fare around INR 10,000 on longer routes and around 8000 on shorter routes to/from Kerala & nearby airports. In addition, DGCA is constantly monitoring airfares on 32 direct routes operating to/from Trivandrum, Calicut, Coimbatore and Mangalore.
DGCA asks airlines to add more flights, begin ops from nearby airports
Aviation regulator DGCA today asked domestic airlines to operate additional flights to Kerala and cap fares as the state reels under a deluge that has forced its busiest airport in Kochi to shut operations till August 26.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which held talks with the carriers, said it is constantly monitoring airfares on 32 direct routes operating to/from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Coimbatore and Mangalore. "Spike in airfare on a few routes have been observed. Airlines concerned have been advised to cap the airfare on these flights," it added. (PTI)
Karnataka Congress unit sets up 3 teams to assess flood situation
The Congress' Karnataka unit has set up three teams to assess the situation in rain and landslide-ravaged districts of the state. 'Three teams have been constituted to assess the flood situation, assist and provide valuable information on how the party unit can render assistance in these areas,' Karnataka PCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said in a tweet. Earlier today the Congress had asked local Congressmen to help those affected due to rains. (PTI)
WCD ministry sending 100 MT of food packets to Kerala: Maneka Gandhi
The Women and Child Development Ministry is coordinating with the Air Force and Kerala government to deliver 100 metric tonnes of ready-to-eat food packets to the flood-affected children in the state, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said today.
The floods, Kerala's deadliest in close to a century, have claimed 173 lives since August 8. According to sources, 106 people were killed in just one day yesterday. (PTI)
JUST IN: 17 trains between Karnataka and Kerala have been cancelled. 8 are partially cancelled and 2 have been diverted due to heavy rains, land slips and flash floods.
Arvind Kejriwal, New Delhi CM wrote on Twitter: Spoke to Kerala CM. Delhi government is making a contribution of Rs 10 crore. I sincerely appeal to everyone to donate generously for our brothers and sisters in Kerala.
Star India to donate Rs 2 crore to CMDRF, Kerala
Broadcasting major Star India today said it would donate Rs 2 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund as its contribution towards
relief and rehabilitation in the rain-ravaged state. Additionally, Asianet employees have pledged Rs 25 lakh, a company statement said.
Rescuers battle treacherous conditions to rescue animals
With Kerala facing its worst floods and landslides in nearly a century, an animal charity body said its rescuers were battling treacherous conditions to rescue and rehabilitate stranded and abandoned animals.
Humane Society International India said many animals have perished in the disaster and were working with the Kerala government and the National Disaster Response Force to locate and rescue dogs, cats and other animals left behind during evacuations. The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 173 lives since August 8, and dealt a body blow to the scenic state, wrecking its tourism industry, destroying standing crops in thousands of hectares and inflicting huge damage to infrastructure. (PTI)
ICICI Bank contributes Rs 10 crore towards Kerala flood relief
One of India's major lenders, ICICI Bank, has announced Kerala flood relief contribution worth Rs 10 crore. The bank will waive off penalties on late payment of EMI for all retail loans: home, car & personal for customers in Kerala in the month of August.
Further, the bank has said no penalty will be charged for late payment of credit card dues and there will be no cheque bouncing charges for the customers this month. (CNBC-TV18)
JUST IN: Southern Railway had dispatched 7 BRN wagons with syntax tank carrying 2.8 lakh litre drinking water from Tamil Nadu's Erode at 4 pm. 15 BRN flat wagons with Syntax water tanks are being moved from Chennai to Erode. Water will be dispatched to the Government of Kerala.
JUST IN: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has stopped all its premium service buses from Mangalore to Bengaluru due to heavy rain and landslide. (ANI)
Army joins rescue operations in Karnataka's rain-hit Kodagu district
The Army has joined operations to rescue people stranded due to floods and landslides in rain-battered Kodagu district. Several districts of coastal and Malnad regions of the state like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkmagaluru, Kodagu, parts of Hassan and Uttara Kannada have been facing the brunt of incessant rains in the last few days.
"Army has joined the rescue operation along with National Disaster Response Force, Fire department, Quick Response Team, among others," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement. (PTI)
Rescue and relief ops: 1300 life jackets, 571 lifebuoys, 1000 raincoats, 1300 gumboots, 1200 ready-to-eat meal, 1500 food packets, 25 motorised boats, 9 non-motorised boats have been provided by the Defence Ministry for rescue and relief operations in Kerala Floods
Meanwhile, there is a flood alert in Theni, Madurai; 8,410 people in relief camps
A flood alert has been sounded in Theni and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu and people living
along the banks of the Cauvery and Bhavani advised to move to safer places, even as over two lakh cusecs of water was discharged from three dams, including Mettur.
As many as 8,410 people have been sheltered in relief camps in Tamil Nadu in view of the heavy inflow from Karnataka reservoirs and combined discharge of over 2.30 lakh cusecs
from Mettur, Bhavani Sagar and Amaravathi dams, officials said. (PTI)
Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore immediate relief for flood-ravaged Kerala
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced Rs 10 crore immediate relief for the flood-ravaged Kerala, where 106 people died on a single day yesterday as the state plunged deeper into misery with hospitals facing shortage of oxygen and fuel stations running dry.
According to an official statement, while Rs 5 crore is being transferred from the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund to Kerala counterpart's relief fund, the remaining Rs 5 crore will be in the form of ready-to-eat food material and other supplies, to be flown there with the help of the Defence Ministry. (PTI)
Heavy rains and overflowing rivers in some districts of Karnataka
Sreevidya, Kodagu district Deputy Commissioner said, "Connectivity is disrupted in some districts of Karnataka. Wireless connectivity will be set up to coordinate for rescue ops. Cauvery and Lakshmana Tirtha rivers are overflowing. People have been evacuated from near the riverbed to safe places. There have been three confirmed deaths. (ANI)
AI, AI Express to operate Kochi flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode
National carrier Air India and its low-cost arm Air India Express, today said their flights scheduled to depart from the Kochi airport, which has been shut down till August 26 due to floods, will operate from Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. While Air India said the new schedule, from Thiruvananthapuram, is for the August 18-20 period, AI Express said the new schedule will be effective till August 26, and the flights will depart from Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.
The rescheduled flights for Air India are AI 933 to Dubai, AI 047 to New Delhi, AI 682 to Mumbai, AI 511 to New Delhi and AI 510 to Chennai, a release said. (PTI)
Insurers asked to expeditiously settle claims in flood-hit Kerala
As rains and floods continued to wreak havoc in Kerala, insurance regulator Irdai today asked all insurance companies to set up special camps and make immediate payments against insurance claims.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has issued guidelines in the regard for both life and non-line insurance claims and asked them to report the progress. More than 100 people died in rain-related incidents in Kerala in just one day yesterday, sources in the State Disaster Management Authority said, even as defence forces scaled up operations this morning to rescue those stranded in the worst-hit areas.
"Initiate immediate action to ensure that all reported claims are registered and eligible claims are settled expeditiously," said Irdai's guidelines to life insurance companies. (PTI)
Supreme Court says it is not an expert to issue directions on the crisis
The Supreme Court has said that it is not an expert to issue directions on this crisis. SC says the national crisis management committee's directions on the rescue, relief and rehabilitation will be binding on the Kerala government.
SC had asked the authorities to explore the possibilities of bringing down water level of Mullaperiyar dam from the present 141 ft to 139 ft. The central government has assured the top court that all measures are being taken to help flood victims.
The NDRF said today it has moved more than 4,000 people to safer places and rescued another 44 from flooded areas in Kerala during the past nine days, even as its personnel struggle to reach remote areas cut off due to landslides.
Fifty one teams of NDRF are deployed in the flood ravaged state. (PTI)