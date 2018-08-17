Kerala flood LIVE: Death toll climbs to 324; aviation regulator asks airlines to add more flights

DGCA asks airlines to add more flights, begin ops from nearby airports

Aviation regulator DGCA today asked domestic airlines to operate additional flights to Kerala and cap fares as the state reels under a deluge that has forced its busiest airport in Kochi to shut operations till August 26.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which held talks with the carriers, said it is constantly monitoring airfares on 32 direct routes operating to/from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Coimbatore and Mangalore. "Spike in airfare on a few routes have been observed. Airlines concerned have been advised to cap the airfare on these flights," it added. (PTI)