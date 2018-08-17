Kerala flood LIVE: Death toll climbs to 247, over two lakh people affected

Live now
Aug 17, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
As many as 868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala, due to rains, floods and landslides in seven states during the monsoon season so far, the Home Ministry said today.
According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 247 people have died in Kerala, where 2.11 lakh people in 14 districts have been badly hit by the rains and floods and over 32,500 hectares of crops damaged. (PTI)
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Kochi Metro resumes operations
35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
The NDRF said today it has moved more than 4,000 people to safer places and rescued another 44 from flooded areas in Kerala during the past nine days, even as its personnel struggle to reach remote areas cut off due to landslides.
Fifty one teams of NDRF are deployed in the flood ravaged state. (PTI)
As Kerala continues to battle floods, here's how you can contribute to relief efforts
The Supreme Court asked the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) and a sub-committee set up by Kerala to deal with the flood situation in the state to coordinate and explore the possibility of reducing the water level at the Mullaperiyar Dam by three feet.
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice D Y Chandrachud asked Kerala and Tamil Nadu to abide by the directions given by NCMC on the rehabilitation of displaced people and the reduction of water level from the existing 142 feet to 139 feet at the dam.
The bench observed that it was not an expert to deal with such severe natural calamity and was leaving to the executive to contain the crisis.
The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), the country's apex body to handle emergency situation, met for the second time in two days and directed to mobilise additional resources to all agencies who were engaged in rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Kerala.
So far, the central government has mobilised deployment of 339 motorised boats, 2,800 life jackets, 1,400 life buoys, 27 light towers and 1,000 raincoats, an official spokesperson said.
Further, 72 motor boats, 5,000 life jackets, 2,000 life buoys, 13 light towers and 1,000 raincoats are being deployed, 1,00,000 food packets have been distributed and arrangements are being made to supply another 1,00,000 food packets. Provision has been made for supply of milk powder as well.
The railways has provided 1,20,000 water bottles. Another 1,20,000 bottles are ready to be despatched. It is also running a special train carrying 2.9 lakh litres of drinking water that will reach Kayamkulam tomorrow. (PTI)
Paytm, a popular online payment app, has also introduced a widget which can be used to donate towards Kerala Chief Minister Distress Fund. The company said it will match every donation "rupee for rupee" towards the flood relief.
“Additional motorboats are being hired by the Indian Navy and Coast Guards. Additional helicopters are being sent by Air Force to all districts of Kerala,” Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet. The Coast Guards have already deployed seven additional non-motorized life rafts to access remote and flooded areas which otherwise are not accessible through motorised boats.
More than 100 people died in rain-related incidents in Kerala in just one day yesterday, sources in the State Disaster Management Authority said, even as defence forces scaled up operations this morning to rescue those stranded in worst-hit areas.
The toll for yesterday, initially put at 30, has now been revised to 106, the sources said, which takes the overall fatalities to 173 since the second spell of monsoon fury unleashed itself on August 8. (PTI)
Eleven helicopters are deployed for rescue work in Chemmanur area. The Kerala government has asked the Centre to provide more helicopters. 16 units of Indian Army are deployed in the region. “We have received more than 150 boats in morning. We are trying to rescue stranded people by means of boat,” Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan said.
Death toll due to flood and landslides in Kerala has reached 147, CNN-News18 reports.
Kerala chapter of Indian Medical Association announces it is deploying 5000 doctors for treating flood victims in the state. IMA has also announced treatment will be provided free in private hospitals too. Though, there is no word how it will ensure it. IMA has also warned of possibility of water-borne diseases spreading.
If flood and rains were not enough, the Indian Meteorological Department says gusty winds, speed reaching 60 kmph is expected in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.
“Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over Southwest and the central Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over Karnataka, North Kerala coasts, over Lakshadweep area and Southwest & central Arabian sea,” the IMD said in a release.
All district apart from Kasargod are under red alert. The Meteorological Department warns that heavy rains may affect these 13 districts. Kerala CM appeals everyone to be cautious.
Kerala CM Office informed 23 more helicopters will join the rescue operations on Friday. Additional 200 boats will also be part of it. Those who are stranded will be relocated to safer zones.