Aug 17, 2018 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala flood LIVE: Death toll climbs to 173; red alert issued in 13 districts

This blog will keep you updated on the flood situation in Kerala. The IMD has predicted heavy rain during the day.

highlights

  • Aug 17, 02:22 PM (IST)

  • Aug 17, 02:10 PM (IST)

  • Aug 17, 01:27 PM (IST)

  • Aug 17, 01:15 PM (IST)

  • Aug 17, 01:07 PM (IST)

    “Additional motorboats are being hired by the Indian Navy and Coast Guards. Additional helicopters are being sent by Air Force to all districts of Kerala,” Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet. The Coast Guards have already deployed seven additional non-motorized life rafts to access remote and flooded areas which otherwise are not accessible through motorised boats. 

  • Aug 17, 01:01 PM (IST)

  • Aug 17, 12:59 PM (IST)

  • Aug 17, 12:43 PM (IST)

    More than 100 people died in rain-related incidents in Kerala in just one day yesterday, sources in the State Disaster Management Authority said, even as defence forces scaled up operations this morning to rescue those stranded in worst-hit areas.

    The toll for yesterday, initially put at 30, has now been revised to 106, the sources said, which takes the overall fatalities to 173 since the second spell of monsoon fury unleashed itself on August 8. (PTI)

  • Aug 17, 12:14 PM (IST)

  • Aug 17, 12:12 PM (IST)

  • Aug 17, 11:57 AM (IST)

  • Aug 17, 11:57 AM (IST)

    Eleven helicopters are deployed for rescue work in Chemmanur area. The Kerala government has asked the Centre to provide more helicopters. 16 units of Indian Army are deployed in the region. “We have received more than 150 boats in morning. We are trying to rescue stranded people by means of boat,” Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan said. 

  • Aug 17, 11:47 AM (IST)

    Death toll due to flood and landslides in Kerala has reached 147, CNN-News18 reports. 

  • Aug 17, 11:43 AM (IST)

  • Aug 17, 11:40 AM (IST)

    Kerala chapter of Indian Medical Association announces it is deploying 5000 doctors for treating flood victims in the state. IMA has also announced treatment will be provided free in private hospitals too. Though, there is no word how it will ensure it. IMA has also warned of possibility of water-borne diseases spreading.

  • Aug 17, 11:13 AM (IST)

    If flood and rains were not enough, the Indian Meteorological Department says gusty winds, speed reaching 60 kmph is expected in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

    “Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over Southwest and the central Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over Karnataka, North Kerala coasts, over Lakshadweep area and Southwest & central Arabian sea,” the IMD said in a release. 

  • Aug 17, 11:00 AM (IST)

  • Aug 17, 10:39 AM (IST)

    All district apart from Kasargod are under red alert. The Meteorological Department warns that heavy rains may affect these 13 districts. Kerala CM appeals everyone to be cautious. 

  • Aug 17, 10:37 AM (IST)

  • Aug 17, 10:28 AM (IST)

  • Aug 17, 10:08 AM (IST)

  • Aug 17, 09:59 AM (IST)

    Kerala CM Office informed 23 more helicopters will join the rescue operations on Friday. Additional 200 boats will also be part of it. Those who are stranded will be relocated to safer zones. 

  • Aug 16, 10:19 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 09:52 PM (IST)

    Kerala CM says rescuing stranded people by tomorrow evening remains the target for now

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan briefed the media about the latest status and relief works and said the state government and Centre are working closely to fight the flood situation.

    "Local bodies with the help of public are making efforts to rescue people and supply provisions for them. We welcome volunteers in this process. Drinking water shortage is another crucial issue," he said. "We have decided to speed up the process. Vehicles and boats from Central agencies, fire force and from fisheries sector are being brought in now."

    CM Vijayan said more choppers will be used for rescue operations from early morning tomorrow. "Total of 23 choppers are ready for operations now," he said. 750 boats are being used now, including both rescue agencies and fishermen boats. Aranmula Thiruvalla areas will have more boats from tomorrow for rescue operation, he said. (IE)

  • Aug 16, 09:47 PM (IST)

    Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala

    The Kerala government on Thursday described as "completely baseless" rumours being spread in social media sites like WhatsApp and Facebook
    that the Mullaperiyar dam has developed some cracks.

    "This rumour is completely baseless and the dam has not developed any cracks as alleged. These rumours are creating unnecessary panic among people living in downstream in the Periyar catchment," Water Resources secretary Tinku Biswal said. (PTI)

  • Aug 16, 09:30 PM (IST)

    Jio, BSNL, Airtel announce free services for customers in Kerala

    Telecom operators announce relief measures including free calls and data and extension in bill payment due dates for subscribers in flood-hit state of Kerala.

    Reliance Jio subscribers will get free services for seven days while BSNL customers will get unlimited free calls within the network and data services along with 100 SMS per day for a week. Airtel has offered Rs 30 talk-time credit and free 1GB data for pre-paid customers for seven days.

    "We stand firmly with you in these unfortunate times. To help you stay in touch with your loved ones and remain connected, we are extending a complimentary 7 days unlimited voice & data pack to you," Jio said in a message sent to customers.

    BSNL is offering 20 minutes free call every day on other networks for seven days in the areas that are affected by flood, company's Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said.

  • Aug 16, 08:53 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 08:09 PM (IST)

    Kerala government reschedules Onam vacations for schools

    The Education Department of Kerala has announced rescheduling of Onam vacation for schools in the state. The holiday will be from August 17 to August 29.

  • Aug 16, 07:37 PM (IST)

    Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow 

    Southern Railway has confirmed that train services have been stopped till 4 pm tomorrow due to severe weather conditions. The public transport system in the state has collapsed due to torrential rains.

    Railway officials were closely monitoring the impact of flood on railway tracks, bridges and premises and in various sensitive locations, trains were being run at restricted speeds ranging from 10 kmph to 45 kmph, it said in a release. (PTI)

