Kerala flood LIVE: Death toll climbs to 173; red alert issued in 13 districts

Live now
Aug 17, 2018 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Kochi Metro resumes operations
35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
“Additional motorboats are being hired by the Indian Navy and Coast Guards. Additional helicopters are being sent by Air Force to all districts of Kerala,” Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet. The Coast Guards have already deployed seven additional non-motorized life rafts to access remote and flooded areas which otherwise are not accessible through motorised boats.
More than 100 people died in rain-related incidents in Kerala in just one day yesterday, sources in the State Disaster Management Authority said, even as defence forces scaled up operations this morning to rescue those stranded in worst-hit areas.
The toll for yesterday, initially put at 30, has now been revised to 106, the sources said, which takes the overall fatalities to 173 since the second spell of monsoon fury unleashed itself on August 8. (PTI)
Eleven helicopters are deployed for rescue work in Chemmanur area. The Kerala government has asked the Centre to provide more helicopters. 16 units of Indian Army are deployed in the region. “We have received more than 150 boats in morning. We are trying to rescue stranded people by means of boat,” Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan said.
Death toll due to flood and landslides in Kerala has reached 147, CNN-News18 reports.
Kerala chapter of Indian Medical Association announces it is deploying 5000 doctors for treating flood victims in the state. IMA has also announced treatment will be provided free in private hospitals too. Though, there is no word how it will ensure it. IMA has also warned of possibility of water-borne diseases spreading.
If flood and rains were not enough, the Indian Meteorological Department says gusty winds, speed reaching 60 kmph is expected in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.
“Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over Southwest and the central Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over Karnataka, North Kerala coasts, over Lakshadweep area and Southwest & central Arabian sea,” the IMD said in a release.
All district apart from Kasargod are under red alert. The Meteorological Department warns that heavy rains may affect these 13 districts. Kerala CM appeals everyone to be cautious.
Kerala CM Office informed 23 more helicopters will join the rescue operations on Friday. Additional 200 boats will also be part of it. Those who are stranded will be relocated to safer zones.
Kerala CM says rescuing stranded people by tomorrow evening remains the target for now
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan briefed the media about the latest status and relief works and said the state government and Centre are working closely to fight the flood situation.
"Local bodies with the help of public are making efforts to rescue people and supply provisions for them. We welcome volunteers in this process. Drinking water shortage is another crucial issue," he said. "We have decided to speed up the process. Vehicles and boats from Central agencies, fire force and from fisheries sector are being brought in now."
CM Vijayan said more choppers will be used for rescue operations from early morning tomorrow. "Total of 23 choppers are ready for operations now," he said. 750 boats are being used now, including both rescue agencies and fishermen boats. Aranmula Thiruvalla areas will have more boats from tomorrow for rescue operation, he said. (IE)
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
The Kerala government on Thursday described as "completely baseless" rumours being spread in social media sites like WhatsApp and Facebook
that the Mullaperiyar dam has developed some cracks.
"This rumour is completely baseless and the dam has not developed any cracks as alleged. These rumours are creating unnecessary panic among people living in downstream in the Periyar catchment," Water Resources secretary Tinku Biswal said. (PTI)
Kerala floods: Vistara to start special flights from Trivandrum
In order to help people stranded in Kerala due to the floods, Vistara has started flights from Trivandrum to help evacuate as many people as possible.
Jio, BSNL, Airtel announce free services for customers in Kerala
Telecom operators announce relief measures including free calls and data and extension in bill payment due dates for subscribers in flood-hit state of Kerala.
Reliance Jio subscribers will get free services for seven days while BSNL customers will get unlimited free calls within the network and data services along with 100 SMS per day for a week. Airtel has offered Rs 30 talk-time credit and free 1GB data for pre-paid customers for seven days.
"We stand firmly with you in these unfortunate times. To help you stay in touch with your loved ones and remain connected, we are extending a complimentary 7 days unlimited voice & data pack to you," Jio said in a message sent to customers.
BSNL is offering 20 minutes free call every day on other networks for seven days in the areas that are affected by flood, company's Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said.
Kerala government reschedules Onam vacations for schools
The Education Department of Kerala has announced rescheduling of Onam vacation for schools in the state. The holiday will be from August 17 to August 29.
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Southern Railway has confirmed that train services have been stopped till 4 pm tomorrow due to severe weather conditions. The public transport system in the state has collapsed due to torrential rains.
Railway officials were closely monitoring the impact of flood on railway tracks, bridges and premises and in various sensitive locations, trains were being run at restricted speeds ranging from 10 kmph to 45 kmph, it said in a release. (PTI)