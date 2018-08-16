Kerala flood LIVE: Death toll bounce to 115; thousands stranded; rescue ops escalated

Live now
Aug 16, 2018 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
The death toll due to floods in Kerala has risen to 115 as thousands remain stranded. The central and state authorities have escalated the rescue operations pitching in teams from all three wings of defence forces, coast guards and central police forces apart from disaster management teams.
Odisha government announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for flood-ravaged Kerala, where the death toll in the second spell of monsoon fury since August 8 has risen to 75.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik talked to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan over telephone, following which the financial aid was announced, the CMO said.
Patnaik also offered any other kind of support required to tackle the calamity, as Odisha has expertise in dealing with disasters like flood and cyclone, it said.
The Supreme Court today termed as "grave" the flood situation in Kerala and agreed to hear a plea seeking Centre's mediation between Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments on the issue of the Mullaperiyar Dam crossing the 142 ft threshold.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Indu Malhotra considered the submission of a lawyer and agreed to hear the plea today itself.
The plea seeks a decision on disaster management steps in the background of the floods, opening of 33 dams in Kerala, confusion between Kerala and Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers as water in the Mullaperiyar Dam has crossed the 142-ft threshold.
Twelve fresh teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been rushed by the Centre today to rain-battered Kerala.
Six teams each are being airlifted from Delhi and Gandhinagar (Gujarat) and they will be dropped at Thiruvananthapuram today, a force spokesperson said.
Only yesterday, 4 teams of the federal disaster contingency force were sent to Kerala and with their addition the total number of NDRG teams operating in the state had gone up to 18.
The teams had been deployed in the flood affected areas of Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Alaphuza, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Thrissur and Pathanamthitta, the spokesperson said.
A single NDRF team has about 45 personnel.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over the flood situation in Kerala and took to Twitter to make a fervent appeal to people for help by contributing to the chief minister's relief fund.
"I am deeply concerned for the people of #Kerala tonight, as the flood waters rise. Thousands are stranded. Relief camps full. Many have lost their loved ones. It's time to step up & help. Please contribute generously to the CM's relief fund," he said on Twitter tagging the link to the relief fund.
District-wise rainfall forecast for Kerala. Courtesy: Indian Meteorological Department
Five persons were killed in a landslide in Palakkad district of Kerala today even as torrential rains led to the collapse of the public transport system in many parts of the state with the southern Railways and Kochi Metro suspending operations.
Palakkad district police sources said the five persons were killed in Nenmara while two were rescued, taking the death toll to 72 in the current phase of Monsoon fury. (PTI)
Over 50 people dead in the last two days, death toll rises to 73, reports CNN-News18.
Due to landslides that occurred at Thenmalai in Tamil Nadu and in Kuliturai – Eraniel Section in Trivandrum Division, at least 16 trains have been cancelled and several long-distance trains have been partially cancelled, Southern Railways said in a series of Facebook posts on Thursday.
All fully cancelled trains are passenger or local trains which connect Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
The public transport in many parts of Kerala has collapsed due to worsening flood in the state. Southern Railways and Kochi Metro has suspended their operations as water level keeps rising in Periyar River.
"Due to rise in water level at Bridge No 176 on Downline between Angamali and Aluva, The services on this bridge is suspended," a Southern railway spokesman said in a statement early today.
The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) also suspended its operations this morning after its yard in Muttom near Aluva submerged in the flood waters.
Bus services to Kochi were also affected after National Highways connecting the city submerged in Kalamassery area, officials said.
Cochin International Airport had yesterday suspended all flight operations till Saturday as water entered in the airport area following continuous rains and the opening of dam shutters in Periyar river.
Indian Navy on Wednesday said it has deployed 21 rescue and diving teams with inflatable 'Gemini' boats as the flood situation further worsened across Kerala due to the heavy rains.
"A total of four teams went out today to augment those already deployed. More than 81 people were rescued, many of whom were also provided food and shelter by setting up a rescue camp," the Southern Naval Command said in a release.
Overall, five naval teams with an equal number of Gemini boats have been deployed at different places in Wayanad district, it said. (PTI)
Rescuers evacuate people from a flood-hit locality, in Thiruvananthapuram (Image: PTI)
Submerged area near Cochin International Airport (Image: PTI)
Narendra Modi had a detailed discussion with Kerala's CM and assured him that the centre is ready to provide any assistance that would be needed.
A column of 13 Garhwal Rifles, led by Captain Rishav Jamwal rescued a total of 23 civilians using modified tubes and utensils from HIL colony in Ernakulam's Eloor region. (Indian Express)
Nearly 1300 cumecs of water is being released from Cheruthoni dam. People living near Cheruthoni and Periyar rivers have been told to be to be extra cautious.