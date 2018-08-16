Kerala flood LIVE: Centre sends 35 more NDRF teams; Kochi airport to remain shut till Aug 26

35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up

The Centre has decided to send 35 more NDRF teams comprising nearly 1,000 personnel to shore up relief and rescue operations in rain-battered Kerala. After the meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) early in the day, the government initially directed sending 12 fresh teams of the federal disaster contingency force to the state and later decided to airlift 23 more teams in order to scale up the operations.

"The first 12 teams will reach Kerala by this evening. The rest 23 teams are being sent gradually. The teams have been equipped for assisting the state government authorities in launching quick relief, rescue, medical aid and food distribution tasks in both day time and at night," NDRF Director General Sanjay Kumar told PTI.