Kerala flood highlights: Death toll rises to 94; telcos announce relief measures

Aug 16, 2018 10:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
Kerala CM says rescuing stranded people by tomorrow evening remains the target for now
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan briefed the media about the latest status and relief works and said the state government and Centre are working closely to fight the flood situation.
"Local bodies with the help of public are making efforts to rescue people and supply provisions for them. We welcome volunteers in this process. Drinking water shortage is another crucial issue," he said. "We have decided to speed up the process. Vehicles and boats from Central agencies, fire force and from fisheries sector are being brought in now."
CM Vijayan said more choppers will be used for rescue operations from early morning tomorrow. "Total of 23 choppers are ready for operations now," he said. 750 boats are being used now, including both rescue agencies and fishermen boats. Aranmula Thiruvalla areas will have more boats from tomorrow for rescue operation, he said. (IE)
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
The Kerala government on Thursday described as "completely baseless" rumours being spread in social media sites like WhatsApp and Facebook
that the Mullaperiyar dam has developed some cracks.
"This rumour is completely baseless and the dam has not developed any cracks as alleged. These rumours are creating unnecessary panic among people living in downstream in the Periyar catchment," Water Resources secretary Tinku Biswal said. (PTI)
Kerala floods: Vistara to start special flights from Trivandrum
In order to help people stranded in Kerala due to the floods, Vistara has started flights from Trivandrum to help evacuate as many people as possible.
Jio, BSNL, Airtel announce free services for customers in Kerala
Telecom operators announce relief measures including free calls and data and extension in bill payment due dates for subscribers in flood-hit state of Kerala.
Reliance Jio subscribers will get free services for seven days while BSNL customers will get unlimited free calls within the network and data services along with 100 SMS per day for a week. Airtel has offered Rs 30 talk-time credit and free 1GB data for pre-paid customers for seven days.
"We stand firmly with you in these unfortunate times. To help you stay in touch with your loved ones and remain connected, we are extending a complimentary 7 days unlimited voice & data pack to you," Jio said in a message sent to customers.
BSNL is offering 20 minutes free call every day on other networks for seven days in the areas that are affected by flood, company's Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said.
Kerala government reschedules Onam vacations for schools
The Education Department of Kerala has announced rescheduling of Onam vacation for schools in the state. The holiday will be from August 17 to August 29.
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Southern Railway has confirmed that train services have been stopped till 4 pm tomorrow due to severe weather conditions. The public transport system in the state has collapsed due to torrential rains.
Railway officials were closely monitoring the impact of flood on railway tracks, bridges and premises and in various sensitive locations, trains were being run at restricted speeds ranging from 10 kmph to 45 kmph, it said in a release. (PTI)
Kochi Metro resumes operations
The Kochi Metro Rail resumed its services after suspending operations this morning. Its yard in Muttom near Aluva had submerged in the flood waters. In view of the prevailing situation, Kochi Metro is offering free metro rides for today.
Cochin International Airport to remain shut till August 26
Cochin International Airport will be shut for flight operations up to 2 pm on August 26 due to severe weather conditions. Flights operating to and from Cochin stands cancelled for now.
35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up
The Centre has decided to send 35 more NDRF teams comprising nearly 1,000 personnel to shore up relief and rescue operations in rain-battered Kerala. After the meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) early in the day, the government initially directed sending 12 fresh teams of the federal disaster contingency force to the state and later decided to airlift 23 more teams in order to scale up the operations.
"The first 12 teams will reach Kerala by this evening. The rest 23 teams are being sent gradually. The teams have been equipped for assisting the state government authorities in launching quick relief, rescue, medical aid and food distribution tasks in both day time and at night," NDRF Director General Sanjay Kumar told PTI.
The death toll due to floods in Kerala has risen to 115 as thousands remain stranded. The central and state authorities have escalated the rescue operations pitching in teams from all three wings of defence forces, coast guards and central police forces apart from disaster management teams.
Odisha government announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for flood-ravaged Kerala, where the death toll in the second spell of monsoon fury since August 8 has risen to 75.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik talked to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan over telephone, following which the financial aid was announced, the CMO said.
Patnaik also offered any other kind of support required to tackle the calamity, as Odisha has expertise in dealing with disasters like flood and cyclone, it said.
The Supreme Court today termed as "grave" the flood situation in Kerala and agreed to hear a plea seeking Centre's mediation between Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments on the issue of the Mullaperiyar Dam crossing the 142 ft threshold.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Indu Malhotra considered the submission of a lawyer and agreed to hear the plea today itself.
The plea seeks a decision on disaster management steps in the background of the floods, opening of 33 dams in Kerala, confusion between Kerala and Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers as water in the Mullaperiyar Dam has crossed the 142-ft threshold.
Twelve fresh teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been rushed by the Centre today to rain-battered Kerala.
Six teams each are being airlifted from Delhi and Gandhinagar (Gujarat) and they will be dropped at Thiruvananthapuram today, a force spokesperson said.
Only yesterday, 4 teams of the federal disaster contingency force were sent to Kerala and with their addition the total number of NDRG teams operating in the state had gone up to 18.
The teams had been deployed in the flood affected areas of Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Alaphuza, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Thrissur and Pathanamthitta, the spokesperson said.
A single NDRF team has about 45 personnel.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over the flood situation in Kerala and took to Twitter to make a fervent appeal to people for help by contributing to the chief minister's relief fund.
"I am deeply concerned for the people of #Kerala tonight, as the flood waters rise. Thousands are stranded. Relief camps full. Many have lost their loved ones. It's time to step up & help. Please contribute generously to the CM's relief fund," he said on Twitter tagging the link to the relief fund.
District-wise rainfall forecast for Kerala. Courtesy: Indian Meteorological Department
Five persons were killed in a landslide in Palakkad district of Kerala today even as torrential rains led to the collapse of the public transport system in many parts of the state with the southern Railways and Kochi Metro suspending operations.
Palakkad district police sources said the five persons were killed in Nenmara while two were rescued, taking the death toll to 72 in the current phase of Monsoon fury. (PTI)
Over 50 people dead in the last two days, death toll rises to 73, reports CNN-News18.
Due to landslides that occurred at Thenmalai in Tamil Nadu and in Kuliturai – Eraniel Section in Trivandrum Division, at least 16 trains have been cancelled and several long-distance trains have been partially cancelled, Southern Railways said in a series of Facebook posts on Thursday.
All fully cancelled trains are passenger or local trains which connect Kerala and Tamil Nadu.