Kerala flood highlights: Death toll rises to 94; telcos announce relief measures

Kerala CM says rescuing stranded people by tomorrow evening remains the target for now

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan briefed the media about the latest status and relief works and said the state government and Centre are working closely to fight the flood situation.

"Local bodies with the help of public are making efforts to rescue people and supply provisions for them. We welcome volunteers in this process. Drinking water shortage is another crucial issue," he said. "We have decided to speed up the process. Vehicles and boats from Central agencies, fire force and from fisheries sector are being brought in now."

CM Vijayan said more choppers will be used for rescue operations from early morning tomorrow. "Total of 23 choppers are ready for operations now," he said. 750 boats are being used now, including both rescue agencies and fishermen boats. Aranmula Thiruvalla areas will have more boats from tomorrow for rescue operation, he said. (IE)