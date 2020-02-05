Residents of apartment complex in Kerala shocked to find liquor flowing from water taps

In an unprecedented event, residents of Solomon’s Avenue Flat at Chalakudy in Kerala’s Thrissur district water supply got tainted with liquor, Manorama Online reported.

The incident shocked the 18 families that were residing in Solomon's Avenue Flat. After making inquiries, the residents narrowed down their search to the excise department.

According to the report, excise personnel seized 6,000 litres of liquor from a bar named ‘Rachana’ six years ago, located near the residence, as it was stored unlawfully.

After the case proceedings, the court asked the officers to get rid of the illegal liquor. They decided to dispose of it on the land of the bar where it had been seized. They dug a pit in the bar premises and emptied one bottle after another. It took six hours for the excise sleuths to dispose of the liquor.

However, while pouring the liquor in the pit, the officers had no idea that a well, which is the water supply for the residents of the Solomon’s Avenue Flat, was located nearby. The liquor seeped through the soil, entered the well and got mixed with the water.

This water was later pumped to the tank of the flat that led triggering trouble for the residents.