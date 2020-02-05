Residents of apartment complex in Kerala shocked to find liquor flowing from water taps

The incident shocked the 18 families that were residing in Solomon's Avenue Flat. After making inquiries, the residents narrowed down their search to the excise department.
In an unprecedented event, residents of Solomon’s Avenue Flat at Chalakudy in Kerala’s Thrissur district water supply got tainted with liquor, Manorama Online reported.
The incident shocked the 18 families that were residing in Solomon's Avenue Flat. After making inquiries, the residents narrowed down their search to the excise department.
According to the report, excise personnel seized 6,000 litres of liquor from a bar named ‘Rachana’ six years ago, located near the residence, as it was stored unlawfully.
After the case proceedings, the court asked the officers to get rid of the illegal liquor. They decided to dispose of it on the land of the bar where it had been seized. They dug a pit in the bar premises and emptied one bottle after another. It took six hours for the excise sleuths to dispose of the liquor.
However, while pouring the liquor in the pit, the officers had no idea that a well, which is the water supply for the residents of the Solomon’s Avenue Flat, was located nearby. The liquor seeped through the soil, entered the well and got mixed with the water.
This water was later pumped to the tank of the flat that led triggering trouble for the residents.The report noted that after the goof-up, the excise sleuths rushed to the flat and appealed to the families to not create any trouble. They further suggested cleaning the well and supplying drinking water to the families until the well's water was drinkable once again. But the disgruntled residents have reached the Chalakudy municipal secretary and health department seeking action against the excise officials.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.