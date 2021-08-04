Kerala extends COVID-19 guidelines: Check what is allowed, what is not

The Kerala government has said it would extend COVID-19 guidelines in the state with effect from August 5, 12 midnight.. According to the fresh set of guidelines, Shops, markets, banks, offices, financial institutions, factories, industrial establishments, open tourist spaces and other establishments can function from Monday to Saturday.
What is allowed?
All shops, tourism centres and other establishments will be required to declare the vaccination status of employees and the number of customers permitted at a time.
On the same lines, the government has said that establishments in the public sector, including government offices, PSUs, companies, autonomous organizations, commissions etc. will function from Monday to Friday.
The government has said that Only persons who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine before two weeks, or who are in possession of RT-PCR negative certificate taken 72 hours before or who is in possession of COVID-19 positive results more than a month old will be allowed inside (workers/visitors) in shops, markets, banks, public and private offices, financial institutions, factories, industrial establishments, open tourist spaces and other establishments.
These people can also move for essential activities like vaccination, COVID-19 testing, medical emergency, purchase of medicine, death of relatives, marriage of close relatives, local travel to catch long route bus/train/flight/ship, examinations.
In a bid to avoid crowding all shops and establishments can function from 7 am to 9 pm. People will be allowed inside the shop only on the basis of the shopping area (1 person per 25 sq ft.) Hotels and restaurants will be allowed online delivery till 9:30 PM.
Dining will be allowed in open areas, inside vehicles, parking lots etc. maintaining six ft. distance. On the same note, accommodation facilities like hotels, resorts etc will be allowed in the bio-bubble model on all days.
As for educational institutions, they will be allowed to impart online education only.
In the case of social gatherings, the government has said that marriages and funerals will be allowed with participation of maximum 20 persons. Places of worship will be permitted but must strictly limit the maximum number of persons to 40 with each person having a minimum of 25 sq.ft area. For lesser areas, the maximum number of persons shall be reduced proportionately.
What is not allowed?
Schools, Colleges, Tuition Centres, Cinema theatres, indoor dining in Hotels and restaurants etc. are still not allowed. Public functions, social, cultural and political gatherings are not permitted.
Despite a high number of daily positive cases, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday said the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic was decreasing in the state.
The number of patients seeking treatment at hospitals and those needing ICU support has dwindled, she said during the Question Hour session in the Assembly.
The southern state, on Tuesday, reported 23,676 fresh COVID cases pushing the total infection caseload to 34,49,149, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 17,103 after 148 more deaths.