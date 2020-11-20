PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala excise department freezes sale of state's popular Jawan Rum

Ethyl alcohol content in ‘Jawan XXX Rum’ should be 42.18 percent but it was found to be 62.51 percent in the testing, as per the report.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Kerala Excise Department has reportedly stopped sales of three batches of the ‘Jawan XXX Rum’ following a chemical test, which revealed higher alcohol content in the beverage. The sales of three batches of liquor 245, 246 and 247, manufactured on July 20, were frozen, as per an order by the Excise Commissioner.

‘Jawan rum’ is produced by Travancore Sugars and Chemicals (TSCL). Priced at Rs 530 for a litre, ‘Jawan XXX rum’, which reached the common man in 2008, is one of the most sought-after and cheapest liquors in the state.

Some reports also suggest the freeze was due to lower than expected potency of the rum.

The matter was highlighted after some people complained of uneasiness after consuming alcohol from a bar at Mukkam in Kozhikode, reported The Week.

According to the report, a complaint was also filed with the excise department following which, the excise officials seized two bottles and sent them to a lab for testing. The alcohol seized from the bar was reportedly tested at the Regional Chemical Examiners' Lab.

The test found that the samples contained more than the recommended amount of ethyl alcohol. The ethyl alcohol content in ‘Jawan XXX Rum’ should be 42.18 percent but it was found to be 62.51 percent in the testing, as per the report.

After the report came, a case was registered against the bar owner, as per the Akbari Act.

Meanwhile, Excise Deputy Commissioner G Radhakrishna Pillai reportedly said no one faced any health issues. The samples of all alcohol are being examined and orders are issued to freeze the sale of alcohol that does not meet the quality standards, Pillai was quoted as saying.
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 10:48 am

