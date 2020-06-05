App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala elephant death | One accused arrested in connection with case: State forest minister

The police and forest department are carrying out the probe, the report said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Mohan Krishnan/Facebook
Image: Mohan Krishnan/Facebook

One accused has been arrested in connection with the death of the pregnant elephant at Palakkad in Kerala, the state's Forest Minister K Raju told News18.

The police and forest department are carrying out the probe, the report said.

The Kerala Forest Department tweeted about the latest development.

related news

Also read: Kerala elephant death | Initial probe shows death may have been an accident, not act of mischief

A pregnant elephant died at Velliyar River on May 27 after she ate a pineapple filled with firecrackers.

The incident took place near the forests of Silent Valley in Palakkad district.

Surendrakumar - IFS and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Officer - told Moneycontrol that it is unlikely that someone will offer pineapples to a wild elephant.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the environment ministry has taken a serious note of the death and assured that stern action will be taken against the individuals responsible.

The incident has generated outrage on social media, including reactions from several prominent individuals.

Industrialist Ratan Tata compared the killing of the pregnant elephant to a "meditated murder", and sought justice for the animal.

Several actors, including Akshay Kumar, Sonali Bendre Behl and Randeep Hooda, also reacted to the animal's death.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 11:04 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala elephant death

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 restrictions affected sales, created liquidity crunch: Lyka Labs

COVID-19 restrictions affected sales, created liquidity crunch: Lyka Labs

Several health ministry employees test positive for COVID-19, premises to be sanitised

Several health ministry employees test positive for COVID-19, premises to be sanitised

Controversial Lancet study linking hydroxychloroquine, deaths in COVID-19 treatment retracted

Controversial Lancet study linking hydroxychloroquine, deaths in COVID-19 treatment retracted

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.