Kerala elephant death | One accused arrested in connection with case: State forest minister

One accused has been arrested in connection with the death of the pregnant elephant at Palakkad in Kerala, the state's Forest Minister K Raju told News18.

The police and forest department are carrying out the probe, the report said.



Major breakthrough! Close

— Kerala Forest Department (@ForestKerala) June 5, 2020

The Kerala Forest Department tweeted about the latest development.

Also read: Kerala elephant death | Initial probe shows death may have been an accident, not act of mischief

A pregnant elephant died at Velliyar River on May 27 after she ate a pineapple filled with firecrackers.

The incident took place near the forests of Silent Valley in Palakkad district.

Surendrakumar - IFS and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Officer - told Moneycontrol that it is unlikely that someone will offer pineapples to a wild elephant.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the environment ministry has taken a serious note of the death and assured that stern action will be taken against the individuals responsible.

The incident has generated outrage on social media, including reactions from several prominent individuals.

Industrialist Ratan Tata compared the killing of the pregnant elephant to a "meditated murder", and sought justice for the animal.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Several actors, including Akshay Kumar, Sonali Bendre Behl and Randeep Hooda, also reacted to the animal's death.