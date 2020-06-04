App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala elephant death | Not Indian culture to feed firecrackers and kill, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Javadekar's statement followed the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala after it was allegedly fed a pineapple filled with powerful crackers by locals, that exploded in her mouth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on June 4 said it is not in the Indian culture to feed firecrackers and kill, on the matter of the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala.

Taking to his Twitter handle earlier today, he said, "Central Government has taken a very serious note of the killing of an elephant in Mallapuram, Kerala. We will not leave any stone unturned to investigate properly and nab the culprit(s). This is not an Indian culture to feed firecrackers and kill."

His statement followed the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala after it was allegedly fed a pineapple filled with powerful crackers by locals, that exploded in her mouth.

Also Read | Kerala elephant death: Initial probe shows death may have been an accident, not act of mischief

related news

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar told news agency PTI that the elephant died at Velliyar River in Malappuram district on May 27.

"Her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth," he had said.

The video of the incident, wherein the elephant was seen standing in a river with her mouth and trunk in the water, possibly to get some relief from the burn caused by crackers, went viral on social media. It triggered outrage from various sections of society. From famous personalities to common people, all rose their voice to call for strong action against the perpetrators.

Read More | Kerala elephant death: Who said what about the tragedy

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 04:16 pm

tags #environment #India #Kerala #Prakash Javadekar

