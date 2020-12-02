Kerala elections: To woo minorities, BJP fields 500 Christian, 112 Muslim candidates

Despite Kerala being a stronghold of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP has not been able to leverage it to its advantage. Hindutva politics has thus far failed translate into votes as far as elections in Kerala are concerned

Even though senior Bahratiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Easwarappa recently raked a controversy by saying no ticket will be given to Muslims in the upcoming Lok Sabha byelections, the top brass of the saffron party seems to have no qualms about fielding minority candidates.

For the local body polls that are set to begin in Kerala from December 8, the BJP has fielded over 100 Muslim candidates. The party is eyeing at least two of the six municipal corporations in Kerala, which will not be possible by side-lining minorities, especially in this state.

So, to make inroads in Kerala by using the three-tier local body polls (panchayats, municipalities, and corporations) to be held from December 8 to 14, the BJP has fielded 500 Christian candidates and 112 Muslim candidates.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be rallying to secure the win of these minority candidates, reported India Today.

Notably, Muslims and Christians comprise about 45 percent of Kerala’s population and the rest are Hindus. Despite Kerala being a stronghold of the right-wing fringe group – the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) – the BJP has not been able to leverage it to its advantage. Hindutva politics has thus far failed to translate into votes as far as elections in Kerala are concerned.

If the BJP is able to meet its target in the Kerala local body elections, it would become a key indicator of the party’s chances of a win in the Kerala assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.