Kerala Election Results 2021: Ruling LDF continues to maintain lead

Kerala Election Results 2021: Ministers, KK Shailaja, AC Moideen, E Chandrasekharan, Kadakampally Surendran and MM Mani were leading in their respective constituencies

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 11:50 AM IST
Kerala Election Results 2021: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File image)

Kerala Election Results 2021: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File image)

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) maintained its lead in 93 of the 140 assembly constituencies in Kerala while the opposition Congress-headed United Democratic Front (UDF) was ahead in 44 segments, as per trends available till 11.30 am. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was leading by 7,810 votes in his home turf against his nearest rival C Raghunathan of the Congress, according to Election Commission figures.

Ministers, KK Shailaja, AC Moideen, E Chandrasekharan, Kadakampally Surendran and MM Mani were leading in their respective constituencies, while their cabinet colleagues TP Ramakrishnan and J Mercykutty Amma are trailing.

KT Jaleel, the former higher education minister who resigned recently following nepotism charges, was also trailing, as per the EC figures.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on Kerala election results

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy maintained their leads in Haripad and Puthupally respectively.

BJP candidates 'Metroman' E Sreedharan and Kummanam Rajasekharan were also leading in Palakkad and Nemom constituencies respectively.

However, Rajya Sabha MP and actor Suresh Gopi was trailing in Thrissur. Jose K Mani, the Kerala Congress(M) chief who recently joined the LDF fold after snapping its decades-old ties with the UDF, was trailing by nearly 2,000 votes against his rival and sitting MLA, Mani C Kappan, the EC said Poonjar sitting MLA and Kerala Janapaksham Secular leader, P C George was trailing by a massive margin of over 8,000 votes, it said.

Follow our full coverage on Kerala election results here
Moneycontrol News
first published: May 2, 2021 11:23 am

