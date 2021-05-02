MARKET NEWS

Kerala Election Result 2021 | Puthuppally Assembly Constituency: Former CM Oommen Chandy leads CPM's Jaick C Thomas

Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021 | Puthuppally constituency: CPM candidate Jaick C Thomas and incumbent INC heavyweight Oommen Chandy are engaged in a close fight.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST
Kerala Assembly Election 2021: Oommen Chandy is facing competition from CPI(M)'s Jaick C Thomas and BJP's N Hari

Kerala Assembly Election 2021: Oommen Chandy is facing competition from CPI(M)'s Jaick C Thomas and BJP's N Hari

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Puthuppally LIVE Updates: In Kerala’s Puthuppally Assembly constituency, incumbent Indian National Congress candidate Oommen Chandy is facing competition from Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Jaick C Thomas, Bharatiya Janata Party leader N Hari, Abhilash PP of the BSP, MV Cherian of SUCI (Communist), and Independent candidate George Joseph Vathappally.

After a single phase of polling on April 6, amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Kerala.

Although elections in Kerala have traditionally been a fight between the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF), this time BJP has emerged as a stronger contestant than before.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Kerala assembly election result

The CPM district secretariat has chosen Jaick C Thomas once again to take on Congress heavyweight Oommen Chandy. Congress’ Chandy, a former Chief Minister of Kerala, had defeated Thomas in the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections by a margin of 27,092 votes. While Chandy had garnered 71,597 votes, Thomas had garnered 44,505 votes, and BJP candidate George Kurian had polled 15,993 votes in 2016.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kerala Election 2021 #Politics
first published: May 2, 2021 08:40 am

