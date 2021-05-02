Kerala Election Result 2021 | Puthuppally Assembly Constituency: Former CM Oommen Chandy leads CPM's Jaick C Thomas

Kerala Assembly Election 2021: Oommen Chandy is facing competition from CPI(M)'s Jaick C Thomas and BJP's N Hari

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Puthuppally LIVE Updates: In Kerala’s Puthuppally Assembly constituency, incumbent Indian National Congress candidate Oommen Chandy is facing competition from Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Jaick C Thomas, Bharatiya Janata Party leader N Hari, Abhilash PP of the BSP, MV Cherian of SUCI (Communist), and Independent candidate George Joseph Vathappally.

After a single phase of polling on April 6, amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Kerala.

Although elections in Kerala have traditionally been a fight between the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF), this time BJP has emerged as a stronger contestant than before.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

The CPM district secretariat has chosen Jaick C Thomas once again to take on Congress heavyweight Oommen Chandy. Congress’ Chandy, a former Chief Minister of Kerala, had defeated Thomas in the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections by a margin of 27,092 votes. While Chandy had garnered 71,597 votes, Thomas had garnered 44,505 votes, and BJP candidate George Kurian had polled 15,993 votes in 2016.

