Kerala election result 2021: CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF storms back to power ending pendulum politics

Kerala Election Results 2021: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File image)

Breaking the four-decade trend of no-incumbent getting re-elected, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Pinarayi Vijayan has stormed back to power in Kerala with 99 seats out of 140.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the ruling Left Democratic Front have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s.

After the win, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: "This is not the time to celebrate our huge win. Many wanted to celebrate but they have held back. Our fight against COVID-19 will continue."

On the other hand, UDF won 41 seats, and BJP failed to win even a single seat.

In Kerala, a total of 957 candidates, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11 of his cabinet colleagues, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, BJP state chief K Surendran, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, and former Union minister, KJ Alphons among others were in the fray for the 140 assembly seats.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Kerala assembly election result

In the Palakkad assembly seat, Congress candidate Shafi Parambil won by 3,859 votes against BJP candidate E Sreedharan, popularly known as ‘Metroman’.

Kerala had a single phase of polling on April 6 amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The way Vijayan managed the floods, Nipah and COVID-19 has gained recognition globally and earned him the names “captain” and “iratta chankan” (man with two hearts, a compliment to his fortitude). However, it was not an easy ride for Vijayan, a handloom weaver and son of a toddy tapper, as the chief minister of Kerala in his first stint.