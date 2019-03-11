Kerala Election Date for Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Single-phase voting on April 23

The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced the full schedule of phase-wise and constituency-wise voting for Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls that begin on April 11.

In the high-stakes battle, candidates from major political parties including the BJP and the Congress in Kerala will be contesting for 20 seats/constituencies.

The poll panel also announced the Assembly election schedule for four states. Polling for the Assembly elections in four states — Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim — will happen simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for the general elections will be held in seven phases starting April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will happen on May 23.

Polls Constituency name State Election date Phase Lok Sabha Kasaragod Kerala April 23 3 Lok Sabha Kannur Kerala April 23 3 Lok Sabha Vadakara Kerala April 23 3 Lok Sabha Wayanad Kerala April 23 3 Lok Sabha Kozhikode Kerala April 23 3 Lok Sabha Malappuram Kerala April 23 3 Lok Sabha Ponnani Kerala April 23 3 Lok Sabha Palakkad Kerala April 23 3 Lok Sabha Alathur Kerala April 23 3 Lok Sabha Thrissur Kerala April 23 3 Lok Sabha Chalakudy Kerala April 23 3 Lok Sabha Ernakulam Kerala April 23 3 Lok Sabha Idukki Kerala April 23 3 Lok Sabha Kottayam Kerala April 23 3 Lok Sabha Alappuzha Kerala April 23 3 Lok Sabha Mavelikkara Kerala April 23 3 Lok Sabha Pathanamthitta Kerala April 23 3 Lok Sabha Kollam Kerala April 23 3 Lok Sabha Attingal Kerala April 23 3 Lok Sabha Thiruvananthapuram Kerala April 23 3

Let’s take a look at the constituency-wise voting dates for Lok Sabha polls in Kerala.