Kerala, Delhi see highest literacy rates; Andhra Pradesh at the bottom

Kerala and Delhi recorded the highest literacy rates among Indian states, while Andhra Pradesh performed the worst, according to data from the National Statistics Office (NSO).

Kerala and Delhi saw the literacy rates of 96.2 percent and 88.7 percent, respectively, from July 2017 to June 2018, while Andhra Pradesh stood at 66.4 percent.

The national average literacy rate was 77.7 percent, measured as literacy among individuals aged seven and above. A disparity was noted between literacy levels in rural and urban areas, and between men and women.

With an overall literacy rate of 87.8 percent, Uttarakhand was the third, followed by Himachal Pradesh (86.6 percent) and Assam (85.9 percent).

Rajasthan was second from the bottom on the list, with a literacy rate of 69.7 percent, the report said. Bihar (70.9 percent), Telangana (72.8 percent) and Uttar Pradesh (73 percent) were also among the worst performing states on the metric.

The literacy rate in rural areas was 73.5 percent, lower than 87.7 percent observed in urban areas, according to the NSO data.

The lowest rural literacy level was recorded in Andhra Pradesh (60.4 percent), while the highest was recorded in Kerala (95.4 percent).

Across the country, male literacy level was 84.7 percent while the female literacy level was 70.3 percent. The gender-gap in terms of the metric was evident, with male literacy rates higher than female literacy rates across all states.