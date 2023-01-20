 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kerala committed to implementing e-mobility policy, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Jan 20, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said with global warming being the most grievous crisis in the world resulting in natural calamities around the globe, the southern state has become one of the few in India to come up with a policy for electric mobility.

Speaking at an international conference and expo on e-mobility and alternative fuels -- Evolve 2023 on Thursday, Vijayan said Kerala has set targets and drawn detailed roadmaps for faster adoption of electric mobility to reduce dependency on conventional fuels.

He said subsidies are being offered for purchase of e-autos and for retro-fitting old diesel autorickshaws with electric motors and battery.

Besides that, reduction of road tax on electric vehicles and tax exemption for five years on e-autos is also being offered, he said.

The government is also working to provide more public charging facilities and induct electric buses into the fleet of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, he said.

Giving details of other environment-friendly measures being taken, the Chief Minister said, "The Cochin International Airport Limited is the first airport in the world that is fully powered by solar energy. With an installed capacity of 50 MW in solar power alone, it is even power-positive. Our Kochi Metro is giving rainwater harvesting and solar power a major thrust. Fifty-five per cent of KMRL's power requirements are met through its solar plants, one of the highest in the country by any standards. KMRL targets to be energy neutral at the earliest as well."