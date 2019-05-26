App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Kerala coast on high alert after intel report on IS boat

After the serial bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, Kerala was put on alert, especially after NIA investigations revealed that IS operatives had planned attacks in the state.

Representative Image
Authorities in coastal areas of Kerala have been put on high alert after an intelligence report said 15 Islamic State terrorists had set off from Sri Lanka for the Lakshadweep islands on boats, police sources said.

Coastal police stations and police chiefs have been alerted about suspicious vessels.

The sources said, though, such alerts are "usual practice", this time they have a specific information about the number of terrorists.

The coastal police department said it has been on alert since May 23 after the intelligence input came from Sri Lanka.

"We have been on alert since the Sri Lankan attack. We have alerted fishing vessel owners and others venturing into the sea to be cautious," a coastal police department official told PTI.

After the serial bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, Kerala was put on alert, especially after NIA investigations revealed that IS operatives had planned attacks in the state.

Intelligence agencies believe that a considerable number of Keralites are still ties to IS.

Sri Lanka witnessed a deadly terror attack on April 21 when eight blasts rocked the island-nation, killing over 250 people.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

First Published on May 26, 2019 09:43 am

