Last Updated : Mar 28, 2020 12:04 PM IST

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala CM writes to PM on Karna blocking key state highway

In a letter to Modi, the Chief Minister pointed out that the Thalassery-Coorg State Highway 30, connecting Kerala with Coorg in Karnataka via Veerajapetta, was a key highway on which cargo lorries ferry essential commodities to Kerala.

PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has drawn the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the action of Karnataka police in blocking a key state highway ferrying essential commodities to the state and urged him to immediately intervene in the matter.

In a letter to Modi, the Chief Minister pointed out that the Thalassery-Coorg State Highway 30, connecting Kerala with Coorg in Karnataka via Veerajapetta, was a key highway on which cargo lorries ferry essential commodities to Kerala.

If this route was blocked, the lorries would have to traverse a longer route to reach the state, he said. "This route is a lifeline for the flow of essential commodities to Kerala. If this is blocked, vehicles carrying essential commodities will have to travel a much longer route to reach our state. Given the situation of the national lockdown, this will add much more hardship to the people, he said in the letter, sent on Friday.

You will naturally agree with me that no action impeding the movement of essential commodities should be initiated at this moment of crisis", he said. A copy of the letter was released to the media here on Saturday. Vijayan requested Modi to intervene urgently in the matter to ensure smooth flow of essential commodities to Kerala when the state is fighting COVID-19 on a war footing.

First Published on Mar 28, 2020 11:37 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

