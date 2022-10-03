 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoles death of businessman 'Atlas' Ramachandran

PTI
Oct 03, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST

The businessman, also known as 'Atlas' Ramachandran, was 80.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File image)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the death of NRI businessman and Atlas Group chairman M M Ramachandran, who reportedly died due to age-related ailments in Dubai, UAE, on October 2. The businessman, also known as 'Atlas' Ramachandran, was 80.

Vijayan, in a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), said the businessman was active in public forums and cultural gatherings in Dubai and had close contacts with the non-resident Malayalis. He also helped the poor, the Chief Minister said in the statement.

Expressing his condolences, he said Ramachandran, who was a jeweller and also a film producer, died before he could realise his desire to return to his native land of Kerala. The businessman is well known for his tagline -- 'trusted institution of crores' -- and besides producing movies, has also acted in some.

Ramachandran, born in Thrissur district of Kerala in 1942, started his career as a bank employee before moving into the jewellery business, the CMO statement said.

PTI
TAGS: #Atlas Ramachandran #Current Affairs #India #kerala CM #Pinarayi Vijayan
first published: Oct 3, 2022 10:24 am
