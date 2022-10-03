English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoles death of businessman 'Atlas' Ramachandran

    The businessman, also known as 'Atlas' Ramachandran, was 80.

    PTI
    October 03, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST
    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File image)

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File image)

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the death of NRI businessman and Atlas Group chairman M M Ramachandran, who reportedly died due to age-related ailments in Dubai, UAE, on October 2. The businessman, also known as 'Atlas' Ramachandran, was 80.

    Vijayan, in a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), said the businessman was active in public forums and cultural gatherings in Dubai and had close contacts with the non-resident Malayalis. He also helped the poor, the Chief Minister said in the statement.

    Expressing his condolences, he said Ramachandran, who was a jeweller and also a film producer, died before he could realise his desire to return to his native land of Kerala. The businessman is well known for his tagline -- 'trusted institution of crores' -- and besides producing movies, has also acted in some.

    Ramachandran, born in Thrissur district of Kerala in 1942, started his career as a bank employee before moving into the jewellery business, the CMO statement said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Atlas Ramachandran #Current Affairs #India #kerala CM #Pinarayi Vijayan
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 10:24 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.