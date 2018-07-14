App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2018 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala CM led delegation gets appointment to meet PM Modi on July 19

Vijayan, in a press conference in New Delhi, had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of consistently ignoring Kerala and its demands.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nearly a month after being denied permission by the PMO to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an all-party delegation, led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been granted an appointment on July 19 RPT July 19. The Chief Minister's office here today confirmed that they received a communication from the PMO.

Vijayan, currently on a two-week-long U.S. tour, would arrive here on July 18 and leave for New Delhi later to meet Modi along with an all-party delegation, they said.

The delegation would appraise Modi about the need to enhance the allocation of Kerala's foodgrains quota and apprehensions over the much-awaited Kanjikode Coach Factory in Palakkad district, besides a host of other development issues pertaining to the southern state, the CMO said.

Among ministers, state Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran and Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman would be among the delegation along with the Chief Minister and representatives of other major political parties, they said. Kicking up a political row, an all-party delegation led by CPI(M)-led LDF government headed byPinarayi Vijayan, had been denied permission to meet Modi in June.

The PMO had said they could meet Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to discuss the foodgrains quota issue. Coming down heavily on the Centre, Vijayan, in a press conference in New Delhi, had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of consistently ignoring Kerala and its demands. The Kerala Chief Minister had also alleged the Centre was not paying heed to the country's federal structure.

"The Prime Minister has been ignoring Kerala.The Centre's aversion to Kerala's demands is leading to the collapse of several industries in the state. When we needed to see the PM and submit our requests, we were not allowed to do so," Vijayan had said.

The Congress-led UDF opposition had also extended support to Vijayan and alleged that the Centre was playing politics without granting appointment to the state delegation.
First Published on Jul 14, 2018 08:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

