Kerala clocks 6,996 fresh COVID-19 cases, 84 deaths

Representative image

Kerala on Monday recorded a steep fall in COVID-19 cases, logging 6,996 infections and 84 deaths, taking the caseload to 48,01,796 and fatalities to 26,342 till date.

The state had logged 10,691 cases on October 10. With 16,576 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries touched 46,73,442 and the active cases dropped to 1,01,419, an official press release said.

As many as 66,702 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 1,058, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,010) and Kozhikode (749).

The state has been showing a decline in the daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Of the new cases, 35 were health workers, 40 from outside the State and 6,588 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 333.

There are currently 3,54,720 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,42,367 are in home or institutional quarantine and 12,353 in hospitals.