Kerala clocks 5,848 daily COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths

Representative image

Kerala recorded 5,848 fresh coronavirus infections and 65 deaths on Sunday, raising the caseload to 50,61,072 and the toll to 35,750.

With 7,228 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries touched 49,57,509 and the active cases dropped to 67,185, an official press release said.

Of the 65 deaths, 46 were reported over the last few days and 19 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, it said. As many as 63,463 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 919 cases followed by Kozhikode (715) and Thiruvananthapuram (724). Of the new cases, 17 were health workers, 12 from outside the state and 5,478 infected through contact, with the source of it not being clear in 341.

There are currently 2,26,642 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,21,139 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,503 in hospitals.