MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Kerala clocks 5,848 daily COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths

As many as 63,463 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

PTI
November 14, 2021 / 08:14 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Kerala recorded 5,848 fresh coronavirus infections and 65 deaths on Sunday, raising the caseload to 50,61,072 and the toll to 35,750.

With 7,228 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries touched 49,57,509 and the active cases dropped to 67,185, an official press release said.

Of the 65 deaths, 46 were reported over the last few days and 19 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, it said. As many as 63,463 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 919 cases followed by Kozhikode (715) and Thiruvananthapuram (724). Of the new cases, 17 were health workers, 12 from outside the state and 5,478 infected through contact, with the source of it not being clear in 341.

There are currently 2,26,642 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,21,139 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,503 in hospitals.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Kerala
first published: Nov 14, 2021 08:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.