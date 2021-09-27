Kerala clocks 11,699 fresh COVID cases, 58 deaths

Kerala on Monday recorded 11,699 fresh COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths, which took the caseload to 46,41,614 and death toll to 24,661.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Sunday was 17,763 which brought the total recoveries to 44,59,193 and the number of active cases to 1,57,158, an official press release said.

As many as 80,372 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest number of cases with 1,667, followed by Ernakulam (1,529), Thiruvananthapuram (1,133), Kozhikode (997) and Malappuram (942).

Of the new cases, 41 were health workers, 32 from outside the state and 11,134 infected through contact, with the source of it not clear in 492.

There are currently 4,78,087 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,56,821 are in home or institutional quarantine and 21,266 in hospitals.