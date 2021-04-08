English
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for COVID-19

The Kerala CM is reportedly not showing any major symptoms and his condition is stable; he will soon be shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College.

Moneycontrol News
April 08, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Image Source: PTI)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Image Source: PTI)


The Kerala Chief Minister's Office informed on April 8 that Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of the state, has tested positive for COVID-19, reported PTI quoting sources.


The Kerala CM, who is currently in his native village in Kannur, is reportedly not showing any major symptoms. He will soon be shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College, the official statement from the CMO read.

Notably, Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan had tested positive for COVID-19 just two days ago on April 6 – when Kerala went to polls.

Kerala is among the many states that have witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases. On April 7, the state added 3,502 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 11,44,594.

At present, there are 31,493 people who are being treated for COVID-19 in Kerala, while another 1,52,136 are under observation, of which, 4,928 are in isolation wards.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 positive #Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
first published: Apr 8, 2021 06:40 pm

