you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala capital to get 24-hour shopping streets

Earlier in January, the Maharashtra cabinet had approved of a similar project in state capital Mumbai

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Safe shopping streets, with commercial establishments operating 24 hours, will soon come up in the Kerala capital, if everything goes as planned.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on February 19 decided to set up safe streets, where shops remain open 24 hours in select locations here, under the city corporation limits.

A permanent panel, comprising officials of tourism, police, local self-government and labour departments and the city corporation, would be constituted at the government level to ensure that the project is implemented in a safe and efficient manner, an official release said.

After the capital city, the initiative would be extended to other major cities of Kerala by April this year and necessary directions would be given to respective city corporations in this regard, it added.

related news

Earlier in January, the Maharashtra cabinet had approved of a similar project in state capital Mumbai.

The cabinet had on January 22 approved of its 'Mumbai 24 hours' policy, under which shops, eateries and theatres in malls and mill compounds located in non-residential areas will be allowed to remain open 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

