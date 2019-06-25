App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala best state on health parameters, Uttar Pradesh worst

According to a report by the government think tank, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have emerged as the second and third best performers, respectively, on health parameters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Kerala has emerged as the top ranking state in terms of overall health performance, while Uttar Pradesh is the worst, according to the second health index launched by Niti Aayog.

The second round of the health index took into account the period 2015-16 (base year) to 2017-18 (reference year).

According to a report by the government think tank, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have emerged as the second and third best performers, respectively, on health parameters.

Close

The health index is a composite measure of States and Union Territories based on 23 health indicators with major weightage to the outcomes.

related news

Among larger states, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jharkhand were the top three states in terms of incremental performances, according to the report.

In February 2018, the first round of the health index was released, which measured the annual and incremental performances of States and UTs for period 2014-15(base year) to 2015-16 (reference year).

The report has been prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with technical assistance from the World Bank.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 02:37 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.