Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 | Indian Union Muslim League fields first woman candidate in 25 years

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is the second largest party in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), has fielded a female candidate after almost two decades for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala, reported The Indian Express.

IUML candidate Noorbina Rasheed - the first woman who got an IUML ticket after 25 years - is an advocate by profession. She had earlier held the post of the councillor in the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation. Rasheed is currently the leader of the IUML women’s wing.

Before her, in 1996, the IUML had fielded another woman candidate - Kamarunnisa Anwar – who had lost to the CPI(M).

Speaking about her candidature, Noorbina Rasheed said: "I had a hope that the party will consider a woman candidate this time after 25 years. I am so happy now about the party's decision. Will serve the society and will remain as a watchdog for democracy."

"To address issues of women and those marginalised people we need women in the assembly. The expectation of people both men and women are that more women should come forward in society and I happy with the decision of IUML leadership," she added.

Some of the other candidates fielded by the IUML include VE Gafoor - the son of former minister VK Ebrahimkunju, who has been indicted in a corruption case. He was fielded from Ebrahimkunju’s seat Kalamassery despite protests from fellow members of the alliance.

Senior leaders PK Kunhalikutty, KPA Majeed, and MK Muneer will also contesting the Kerala assembly elections 2021.

The IUML’s tally in the Congress-led alliance has gone up from 24 in the last elections to 27 for the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, due to the exit of Kerala Congress (M) and the Loktantrik Janata Dal from the UDF.

Twenty-two of the constituencies that the IUML will be contesting elections from are in the Malabar region. The party is pitted against the CPM in most seats.

--With ANI inputs