Kerala adds 4,698 new COVID-19 cases, aggregate touches 6.69 lakh

Kerala registered 4,698 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 related deaths on December 13 taking the total number of those infected by the virus in the state to 6.69 lakh.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja said 5,258 people recuperated from the disease today taking the number of cured to 6,07,119. "Out of the total infected in the state on Sunday, 93 came from outside while 4,034 contracted the disease through their contacts.

The source of infection of 528 people are yet to be identified. Forty three health workers are also among the infected," Minister said in a release. With 29 more fatalities the toll went up to 2,623.

The release said 46,375 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 10.13 percentage.

A total of 69.67 lakh samples have so far been sent for testing.

Of the fresh cases reported, Malappuram accounts for 649, Kozhikode 612, Ernakulam 509, Thrissur 438, Kottayam 416, Palakkad 307, Kollam 269, Kannur 267, Thiruvananthapuram 254, Wayanad 234, Pathanamthitta 229, Idukki 222, Alappuzha 218 and Kasaragod 74.

There are 3.16 lakh people under observation in the state while 13,397 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. Four new places were declared as hotspots today while five were excluded. Presently, there are 436 hotspots in the state.