Kerala added 2,616 fresh COVID-19 cases, test positivity rate continues to fall

PTI

Continuing with the declining trend in new daily infections in recent days, Kerala on Thursday added 2,616 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 related deaths, taking the caseload to 10,70,009 and the toll to 4,255.

Reflecting the turnaround, the test positivity rate further fell to 4.15, marking over 1.5 percent slide since last week. The rate had stood at around 10 percent at the beginning of last month.

While 4,156 people recovered from the disease, as the total of the cured rose to 10,20,671, the active cases edged down to 44,441, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

She said the state tested 63,041 samples, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 1,17,13,060. Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases (345) on Thursday, followed by Kollam (258) and Thrissur (248). Idukki reported the lowest number of cases at 76.

"Out of those foundinfected today, 76 reached the state from outside while 2,339 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of181is yet to be traced. A total of 20 health workers are among the infected," the Minister said in a release.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

No person, who returned from the UK, tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, she said. So far, the total number of infected among the UK returnees stood at 98. There are 1,89,112people under observation in the state out of which 6,643 in isolation wards of various hospitals. Currently, there were 358 hot spots in the state, the release added.