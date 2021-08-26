Kerala accounts for 51% of India’s total COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

Representative image: Reuters

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a Health Ministry press briefing on August 26 that out of the 46,000 new COVID-19 cases that were reported in the country on August 25, up to 58 percent were from Kerala. The rest of the states are still exhibiting a declining trend vis-à-vis daily coronavirus case count.

Kerala reported 31,445 COVID-19 cases and 215 deaths in the past 24 hours. The last time Kerala's COVID-19 cases crossed the 30,000-mark was on May 20 when it logged 30,491 cases. The state currently has more than one lakh active COVID-19 cases, Bhushan added.

The Health Secy further said: “Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh have 10,000 to one lakh active COVID-19 cases.”

“Kerala contributes to 51 percent, Maharashtra 16 percent, and the rest of the three states contribute to four to five percent of the cases in the country.”

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan then went on to point out that 80 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours. He added: “As we speak, more than 47 lakh doses have been administered so far today.”

The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in India has surpassed the 60-crore mark.