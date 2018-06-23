Kenyan Defence Minister visits Western Naval Command

Raychelle Omamo, Cabinet Secretary for Defence (Defence Minister), Kenya, visited the Western Naval Command headquarters here yesterday along with a high-level military delegation.

During the visit, Omamo interacted with Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, and other senior officers of the Western Naval Command, a defence spokesperson said in a statement.

Issues of mutual interest, including maritime security and stability in the Indian Ocean Region, strengthening of defence cooperation, and enhancing training interaction were discussed. The delegation was also briefed about the Western Naval Command.

Omamo also had an interaction with a few women officers, posted at the Command, and visited the indigenously built stealth destroyer INS Kolkata, and the Mazagon Docks Ltd, the statement said.