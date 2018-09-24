Kent RO Systems Rs 150-crore plant to double its manufacturing capacity

Water purifier maker Kent RO Systems Monday inaugurated its second plant in Noida, built with an investment of Rs 150 crore, to double its manufacturing capacity and increase product localisation.

The company, which has expanded to verticals such as kitchen appliances and air purifier, expects 12 percent growth this fiscal and revenue of around Rs 950 crore.

"With this second manufacturing plant, our production capacity of reverse osmosis (RO) water purifiers will double to 10 lakh units a year. We are eyeing a revenue of Rs 950 crore this financial year as against a revenue of Rs 850 crore reported in the previous fiscal," Kent RO Systems Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Gupta said.

"With this plant, there will also be an increase in product localisation... it is 80 per cent right now. We will now manufacture more components ourselves. Localisation will be enhanced to 85 per cent," he added.

The company's first plant is at Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

Gupta said the company may look at adding another manufacturing plant adjacent to the Noida plant after three years. It has already bought the land.

Kent RO Systems also aims to double its exports to 10 per cent of its total revenue in next two years as it enters new markets in Asia, Africa and Middle East.

At present, the company exports to neighbouring markets including Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The company said, water purifier segment, which is its mainstay, at present contributes around 85 percent of its total revenue. The company also rolled out its new range of 'next gen RO water purifiers'.