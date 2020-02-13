Kem chho, Trump! Gujarat all set to welcome US president, wife Melania

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his ‘extreme delight’ that the US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump will be in India later in February. He said they would be accorded a “memorable welcome”.

The US President will be in India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of PM Modi. The visit is a “very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship,” said PM Modi in a couple of tweets on February 12.

“Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world,” added the PM.

The US President has also said that he is looking forward to his first visit to India this month and signalled his willingness to sign a trade agreement with New Delhi "if we can make the right deal."

US First Lady Melania Trump thanked PM Modi for the “kind invitation” and said that she was looking forward to visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi during her visit with her husband.

In reply to PM Modi’s tweet on February 12, she said they were “excited for the trip and to celebrate the close ties between the USA and India.”

In view of the US president's upcoming visit to Ahmedabad, the Gujarat government has rescheduled tabling of the state budget in the Assembly to February 26.

As the stage has been set for the arrival of the US president in India for the first time, here is what Trump will be doing during his visit to Ahmedabad:

Kem chho, Trump!

India is planning a mega event similar to the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event held in the US in 2019. PM Modi and US President Trump shared the stage at the "Howdy Modi!" gala event in Houston in September 2019 and addressed a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans.

During his visit to Ahmedabad, US President Trump and PM Modi would inaugurate the newly-constructed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in the city's Motera area. After the inauguration, they would reportedly address a gathering, which is likely to be attended by over one lakh people.

Citizens in Ahmedabad have dubbed the upcoming visit of the US president at the Sardar Patel Stadium as "Kem Chho, Trump!" (How are you, Trump! in the Gujarati language) event.

Roadshow

Earlier, in the day, US President Trump along with PM Modi would participate in a grand roadshow. The roadshow is planned along a 10-km decked-up stretch from the Ahmedabad airport to the Sabarmati Ashram.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has started preparations for the mega roadshow. The AMC has reportedly issued an order assigning duties to its officers for the roadshow preparations.

Visit Sabarmati Ashram

After the roadshow, the US president would then visit the Sabarmati Ashram, which served as the epicentre of the country's freedom struggle during Mahatma Gandhi's stay there.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu also visited the Sabarmati Ashram with Modi and paid respect to Gandhi.

(With inputs from PTI)