Kejriwal's string of apologies continues, latest to Gadkari, Amit Sibal

Days after apologising to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal continued with his string of apologies today, the latest recipients being senior advocate Amit Sibal, son of former Union minister Kapil Sibal, and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Following the apologies, Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were acquitted in two separate defamation cases lodged against them by Gadkari and Sibal.

Although Sisodia said they were not interested in any "fight of ego" and did not want to spend time in legal wrangling but in the service of people, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Anjali Damania attacked Kejriwal, asking him why had he published a list of 20 "corrupt politicians", if he wanted to "back off meekly".

Kejriwal had recently apologised to Majithia for accusing him of being involved in a drug racket. This had not gone down well with several senior AAP leaders.

The party's Punjab president, Bhagwant Mann, and co-president Aman Arora had resigned in protest against Kejriwal's apology to Majithia.

However, at a meeting yesterday, Kejriwal tried to pacify his party MLAs from Punjab to avert a split in the state unit.

Kejriwal and Sisodia tendered an apology to Sibal, in a criminal defamation case filed against them by the senior advocate.

The duo, in a letter, apologised for making "unfounded allegations" against Sibal. The letter was submitted to Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal.

Sibal and the AAP leaders also filed a joint application in the court, seeking the withdrawal of the criminal defamation case filed in 2013.

Meanwhile, the court was also informed that Kejriwal had written to Union Transport Minister Gadkari, expressing regret over certain statements he had made against the BJP leader, who had filed a defamation suit against him.

Kejriwal and Gadkari also submitted a joint application before the court, seeking the withdrawal of the defamation case filed against the AAP supremo.

The application was moved after Kejriwal's counsel submitted that the AAP leader had expressed regret for making statements without regard to their verifiability.

Later in the day, Kejriwal was acquitted in two separate defamation cases lodged against him by Gadkari and Sibal respectively.

"If someone is hurt by our remarks, we will apologise. We will not make it a fight of egos. We are here to work for the people," Sisodia told reporters on the Assembly premises.

Damania attacked Kejriwal, asking him why had he published a list of 20 "corrupt politicians", if he wanted to "back off meekly".

She also rejected Kejriwal's contention that he wanted to focus on his strength in Delhi.

"Ideally, with a strong force of 67 of the 70 MLAs, he should have entrusted the functioning of the Delhi government with his trusted legislators, fought each one of the cases, ensured a victory in every single matter and punished these corrupt politicians," she said.