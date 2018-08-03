Kejriwal visited water supply improvement project in South Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today took stock of a water supply improvement project in South Delhi, officials said. Kejriwal who is also the Chairman of Delhi Jal Board visited the Malviya Nagar Water Services (MNWS) to take a review of the project.

Kejriwal was briefed by the officials of the DJB and MNWS on the facility and the work they do, according to an official statement

The project was started in 2013 on a pilot basis to improve the efficiency of water network.

The total number of metered connection in the area was reported to be 43,087 and the area was divided under 9-District Metering Areas (DMAs).

The chief minister was briefed that the project has benefitted the area by hugely increasing the coverage, no complaints of contamination, increase in revenue, huge number of house service connections achieved, water saved by detecting leakages and the system was better monitored, the statement said.

Kejriwal was accompanied by the DJB Vice Chairman Dinesh Mohania and MLAs Somnath Bharti, Kartar Singh Tanwar, Ajay Dutt and Naresh Yadav, it said.