Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kejriwal to launch AAP's door-to-door campaign for 2019 LS polls on October 21

Party volunteers will ask people to compare the performance of seven BJP MPs with that of the Arvind Kejriwal government during the campaign.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

AAP chief and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch a campaign on Sunday to seek votes and donations from residents of his New Delhi Assembly constituency for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the party said Saturday.

In the door-to-door campaign, Kejriwal will visit the New Delhi constituency areas, the party said in a statement.

"Huge door-to-door campaign starts tomo. We will reach every voter n explain why they shud vote AAP n not BJP, how voting for Cong in Del will mean voting for BJP. We will also ask for donations from each voter(sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

The AAP leaders and workers, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, will also approach people for votes and donations across the city in the campaign that will continue till the announcement of the Lok Sabha election next year.

related news

The party will endeavour to convince the voters to support AAP by explaining them the "failures" of the sitting BJP members of Parliament in Delhi and the achievements of the party government, it said.

Kejriwal had launched the party's donation campaign "Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman," at Talkatora stadium here on Monday.

The party has announced its in-charges for Lok Sabha polls for all the seven parliamentary seats currently held by BJP MPs in Delhi.

"An important element of the campaign will be to inform the voters that seven Lok Sabha MPs should be those who can strengthen the hands of the Kejriwal government. What is important is who thinks about the welfare of Delhi and not who will be the Prime Minister of the country," it said.

Party volunteers will ask people to compare the performance of seven BJP MPs with that of the Arvind Kejriwal government during the campaign.

They will inform people about "cheap" electricity in Delhi, free water, major improvement in Delhi government schools, free treatment, reining in of fee hike by private schools and Mohalla Clinics.

The AAP will also "strongly" raise the issue of Metro fare hike and sealing drive, during the Lok Sabha election campaign and will "expose the silence" of BJP MPs on these important issues, it said.
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 06:52 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party #Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal #Lok Sabha polls 2019

