Kejriwal to attend Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy as the chief minister of the southern state of Karnataka, a Delhi government official said.

"Kejriwal will attend HD Kumaraswamy's oath taking ceremony. He has been invited by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda," the official said.

Kumaraswamy himself called up Kejriwal in the evening and invited him to his swearing in ceremony, sources said.

Kumaraswamy visited the national capital today to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi for a discussion on allocation of ministerial berths.

On Saturday, B S Yeddyurappa stepped down as chief minister without facing the floor test in the state Assembly as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could not cobble together numbers required for majority, following which Kumaraswamy met state Governor Vajubhai Vala, and said he had been invited to form the government.

The May-12 Karnataka Assembly polls threw up a hung assembly, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 104 seats.