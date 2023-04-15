 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kejriwal threatens to sue CBI, ED for perjury, filing of false affidavits in courts

PTI
Apr 15, 2023 / 05:55 PM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned the AAP leader in connection with the case on Sunday.

Kejriwal accused the central probe agencies of filing false affidavits in courts. (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he will sue the CBI and ED officials for alleged perjury and filing false affidavits in courts.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned the AAP leader in connection with the case on Sunday. He has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 am to answer queries of the investigating team, officials said.

The central probe agency has already arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the case.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal accused the central probe agencies of filing false affidavits in courts. "We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts," he tweeted.