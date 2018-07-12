App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kejriwal, Sisodia visit school where KG students were confined in basement

Kejriwal and Sisodia also interacted with students and teachers there. They were accompanied by Environment Minister Imran Hussain, the MLA from Ballimaran constituency under which the school comes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today visited the school where 16 kindergarten students were allegedly confined in the basement for non-payment of fee.

Kejriwal said they interacted with the principal of Rabia Public School, Naheed Usmani, and warned her that this kind of treatment towards children would not be tolerated and the Delhi government and the police will take action.

He said an inquiry would be conducted into the matter.

Kejriwal and Sisodia also interacted with students and teachers there. They were accompanied by Environment Minister Imran Hussain, the MLA from Ballimaran constituency under which the school comes.

Kejriwal yesterday sought a report from the education department about the alleged confinement of the students in the basement of the school for non-payment of fee.

The matter came to light after police was informed by some parents that 16 children were confined in the basement by their teachers between 7 am to 12 noon in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area.

A case was registered against the school authorities, police said, adding that they were looking for the person responsible for the incident.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 11:55 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.