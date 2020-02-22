App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kejriwal, Sisodia unlikely to accompany Melania during Delhi school visit

Kejriwal and Sisodia were also to brief the US First Lady about the "happiness curriculum" introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, sources said. When contacted, a US embassy spokesperson referred the query on the matter to the Delhi government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia are unlikely to be present when US First Lady Melania Trump visits a Delhi government-run school in the national capital on February 25, according to sources. As per the original schedule, both Kejriwal and Sisodia were to accompany Melania Trump during her visit to the school, people familiar with the matter said.

Kejriwal and Sisodia were also to brief the US First Lady about the "happiness curriculum" introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, sources said. When contacted, a US embassy spokesperson referred the query on the matter to the Delhi government.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government.

Close

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a less than 36-hour-long trip to India.

related news

From Ahmedabad, the delegation will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 22, 2020 01:33 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Trump's India tour

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.