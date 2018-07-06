Kejriwal overrules 'all objections', approves doorstep delivery of rations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia today went on a project clearing spree, including the contentious doorstep delivery of rations scheme, two days after a Supreme Court verdict that clipped the powers of the Lieutenant Governor.

Kejriwal said he has "overruled all objections" and approved the doorstep delivery of rations. Objection to the scheme was one of the reasons for the nine-day dharna by Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues at LG office last month.

The chief minister directed the food department to immediately implement the plan.

Baijal had objected to the Delhi government's ambitious proposal of doorstep delivery of rations and asked the AAP dispensation to consult the Centre before executing it.

"Approved Doorstep Delivery of Rations. Overruled all objections to the proposal. Directed Food Dept to start its implementation immediately," Kejriwal said on Twitter.

"Directed dept to keep me informed of daily progress," he added in another tweet.

The office of LG said that he had not made any comments on the proposed scheme for doorstep delivery of rations.

"It is reiterated that the file on this subject was returned in March, 2018 suggesting to seek the approval of the central government as opined by the Law Department of Delhi government, and as required under the Law. It has not been re-submitted and has been pending with the elected government," said a statement from LG office.

A meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC), chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, also cleared two other projects -- final installment of the Signature Bridge and the construction of academic and hostel blocks of the Delhi Technical University.

"Two major projects cleared - 1. Final installment for Signature Bridge. Now it would be completed by Oct'18 2. Two new academic blocks and 3 new hostels in Delhi Technical Univ(DTU). This would add approx 3000 more students to DTU," Sisodia tweeted.

Referring to the doorstep delivery of rations, a government official said the Cabinet has already approved the proposal and sent it to the LG for his approval.

However, the LG sent it back to the government, asking it to consult the central government.

The EFC approved the PWD proposal for the completion of construction work of Signature Bridge at Wazirabad at a revised total estimated cost of Rs 1,518 crore, said a government official.

PWD has already released Rs 1,380 crore to the DTTDC for the project so far, he said.

The other proposal by the Directorate of Training and Technical Education, approved by EFC, was related to the construction of first stage of Phase II at Delhi Technological University at Shahabad Daulatpur on Bawana Road, at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 292 crore, the officer said.

Under the project, five buildings -- two academic blocks of 10 storeys each and three hostel blocks of 13 storeys each have been approved. On completion, this will house 3,800 students in the academic block and 990 students will be accommodated in the hostels.

The EFC also approved the timeline for completion of the project within 19 months, added the official.