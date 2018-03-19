Kejriwal on apology spree: Says sorry to Kapil Sibal & Nitin Gadkari

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed regret over certain statements he had made against Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal and tendered an apology letter to both of them.

"I made certain statements, without regard to its verifiability, which seem to have hurt you and therefore you have filed a defamation case against me. I have nothing personal against you. I regret the same," the letter written on March 16, addressed to Gadkari said.

Following the letter, Gadkari applied for the withdrawal of defamation suit he had filed against Kejriwal. Kejriwal and Gadkari submitted a joint application on Monday before the court seeking withdrawal of the defamation case filed against the AAP leader.

Gadkari had moved the court against Kejriwal for allegedly defaming him by including his name in the Aam Aadmi Party's list of "India's most corrupt".

Manish Sisodia, deputy CM of Delhi, talking to news agency ANI said, “We will apologise to people who we have hurt. We're here to serve the people, we do not have the time to go to courts for such issues. We're here to build schools & hospitals for the welfare of people: Manish Sisodia, AAP on his & Kejriwal's apology to Nitin Gadkari & Kapil Sibal.”

Kejriwal had earlier tendered an apology to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia for having levelled “unfounded” allegations related to involvement in drugs trade against him, following which the latter too decided to withdraw the court case against him.

Kejriwal has drawn flak from within the party and outside for his step but AAP leaders say it is a strategy by the legal team to shed court cases, in which the party convenor is mired.

(With inputs from PTI)