Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 08:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kejriwal offers help to Punjab govt to develop model to provide cheap electricity

Kejriwal tweeted this after a Congress MP praised the Delhi government for keeping electricity rates cheaper in Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday offered assistance to Punjab in developing a model to provide cheap electricity like that in Delhi. The chief minister said that electricity rates in Punjab are "very high".

Kejriwal tweeted this after a Congress MP praised the Delhi government for keeping electricity rates cheaper in Delhi.

"Electricity rates in Punjab are v high. We will be v happy to assist Punjab govt, if they so desire, to develop a model on the lines of Delhi to provide cheap electricity (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier this month, he had claimed Delhi was getting 24-hour electricity supply at cheapest rates.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 08:29 pm

