Kejriwal offers help to Punjab govt to develop model to provide cheap electricity

Kejriwal tweeted this after a Congress MP praised the Delhi government for keeping electricity rates cheaper in Delhi.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday offered assistance to Punjab in developing a model to provide cheap electricity like that in Delhi. The chief minister said that electricity rates in Punjab are "very high".
"Electricity rates in Punjab are v high. We will be v happy to assist Punjab govt, if they so desire, to develop a model on the lines of Delhi to provide cheap electricity (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.
