Kejriwal inaugurates Delhi's second coronavirus genome-sequencing laboratory at ILBS

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated another genome-sequencing laboratory at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) here on Thursday and said it will help detect new variants of the coronavirus and ascertain their severity.

"Keeping in view the need of the future, a second genome-sequencing laboratory was inaugurated at ILBS today. These labs will help us identify new virus strains and ascertain their severity. People of Delhi will benefit a lot from this technology in the times of coronavirus," the CM tweeted in Hindi.

Kejriwal had on Wednesday launched the first genome-sequencing laboratory in the national capital at the LNJP Hospital.

The genome-sequencing laboratory at the state-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital will be able to sequence five to seven samples a day, with a turnaround time of about four to five days, a statement had said.